Assiduus Global Unveils Next-Gen AI Platform To Revolutionize Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 27, 2025 2:49 am - Assiduus Global launches a cutting-edge AI platform designed to streamline cross-border logistics and empower brands with faster, smarter global e-commerce expansion.

Atlanta, GA – June 27, 2025 - In a landmark move set to redefine the future of international retail, Assiduus Global INC, the world's fastest-growing AI-powered cross-border e-commerce accelerator, has announced the launch of its next-generation AI platform designed to transform how brands scale across borders.

With the growing complexity of global commerce, brands often face obstacles in logistics, compliance, inventory planning, and customer experience. Assiduus Global's new platform addresses these challenges by integrating real-time data, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation - all within a unified operating ecosystem.

“Our platform is more than just technology - it's an enabler of global ambition,” said Dr. Somdutta Singh, Founder & CEO of Assiduus Global.“By combining AI, supply chain intelligence, and marketplace insights, we're helping brands go borderless with confidence and control.”

Empowering Brands to Scale Globally, Seamlessly

The newly launched platform empowers D2C and enterprise brands by simplifying complex global operations. It consolidates logistics, compliance, campaign management, and inventory forecasting into a single intuitive dashboard.

Key Capabilities Include:

AI-Powered Demand Forecasting and inventory planning to prevent stock-outs and overstocking

Real-Time Marketplace Compliance Monitoring across Amazon, Walmart, Noon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and more

Omnichannel Campaign Automation, including SEO-rich listings and PPC optimization

Brand Protection Module for detecting unauthorized listings and counterfeit risks

Integrated Fulfillment & Returns Tracking across 25+ countries

This end-to-end system helps brands achieve faster time-to-market, enhanced customer satisfaction, and optimized costs across every region they operate in.

Driving Proven Results at Global Scale

Assiduus Global currently powers global operations for over 100+ brands, including Cipla, Himalaya, Pharmeasy, Dabur, and Beardo. The company manages over $300 million in GMV, with operations spanning 25+ countries and multiple marketplaces.

In 2022 alone, the company achieved a 900% YoY growth rate - while maintaining zero client churn, a testament to the platform's impact and trust among leading global players.

“The future of e-commerce is borderless and data-driven. Our mission is to simplify and accelerate that future for every brand that dares to scale,” added Dr. Singh.

Recognized as a Global Leader in E-Commerce Innovation

Assiduus Global has received several global recognitions, including:

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India (2022 & 2024)

Inc. 5000 Top 600 US Companies (2021)

Fortune India's Most Powerful Women in Business (2022) – awarded to Dr. Somdutta Singh

Forbes DGems 200 Fastest-Growing Companies (2023)

Assiduus operates a global infrastructure with presence in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, India, and Southeast Asia. Their robust network of fulfillment centers, warehousing facilities, and regional expertise ensures operational consistency for clients worldwide.

About Assiduus Global

Assiduus Global INC is an AI-powered cross-border e-commerce accelerator that helps D2C and enterprise brands expand into international markets seamlessly. Through its proprietary middleware and full-stack platform, Assiduus offers global logistics, marketplace integrations, demand planning, brand protection, and real-time analytics. The company enables brands to thrive in 25+ countries with minimal operational overhead.

Media Contact

Media Relations Team

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (917) 595 7762

Website:

Address:

Assiduus Global INC,

1777 Peachtree St NE,

Atlanta, GA 30309, USA