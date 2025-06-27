Tensions Rise In Armenia As NSS Attempts To Detain Archbishop Ajapahian Sparks Public Resistance

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A dramatic standoff unfolded in Armenia as security forces attempted to detain Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian from the premises of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, triggering a public gathering and rising tensions near the spiritual center of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Azernews reports.

In an official statement, the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia confirmed that the operation to apprehend Archbishop Ajapahian was temporarily halted due to a growing crowd and potential risks of escalation. The NSS, alongside the Armenian Police, decided to withdraw their personnel from the site“based on security considerations and to prevent a possible and deliberate escalation of the situation.”

Despite the retreat, the NSS urged citizens to avoid obstructing law enforcement actions, stating,“Cases of obstructing the lawful actions of law enforcement bodies will be subject to legal assessment.” The agency also called on Archbishop Ajapahian to voluntarily present himself to the NSS task force awaiting him.

The attempted detention stems from a decision by Armenia's Investigative Committee, which accuses Archbishop Ajapahian-formally known as Gevorg Ajapahyan of Artashes-of making public statements allegedly calling for the seizure of power and the overthrow of the constitutional order. The alleged remarks were made during an interview broadcast on February 3, 2024.

Lawyer Ara Zohrabyan, speaking earlier from outside the seat of the Shirak Diocese, stated that the decision to take the archbishop into custody was based on those public statements. He also confirmed that a formal request has been submitted to the court to issue a warrant for Ajapahian's arrest.

The situation grew more volatile after reports surfaced that approximately 30 masked individuals stormed the Shirak Diocese earlier in the day. The Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that criminal proceedings have been launched under Section 2 of Article 422 of Armenia's Criminal Code, which pertains to“public calls aimed at seizing power, violating territorial integrity, renouncing sovereignty, or forcibly overthrowing the constitutional order.”

This latest development marks a deepening crisis in Armenia, coming just days after another high-profile religious figure-Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the revanchist“Holy Struggle” movement-was detained in connection with an alleged coup plot. The Armenian government's intensifying legal actions against senior clergy figures have provoked widespread public attention and raised serious concerns about the intersection of religion, politics, and internal dissent in the country.