Networknewsaudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) On New Gold Player Emerging In One Of Canada's Premier Mining Districts

LaFleur Minerals is gaining attention in the junior gold space as the company advances toward near-term production in Québec's Abitibi Gold Belt, Canada's most prolific gold-producing region. With its fully permitted and recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill and its 100%-owned Swanson Gold Project, LaFleur is strategically positioned to capitalize on record gold prices and investor demand for leveraged exposure in secure jurisdictions. The company's vertical integration model supports both internal ore processing and third-party custom milling, offering a unique route to early revenue and scalable growth.

Gold's meteoric rise-driven by eroding confidence in U.S. fiscal policy and soaring inflation-has pushed prices beyond US$3,300 per ounce in early 2025, with analysts projecting US$4,000 within 12 to 18 months. This surge has intensified interest in Canadian producers for their stability, operational reliability, and leverage to bullion prices. LaFleur stands out for its combination of an advanced-stage resource, on-site processing capacity, and aggressive development timeline, which includes bulk sample permitting and a targeted mill restart by year-end.

With a compliant resource of more than 187,000 ounces of gold and a 750 tonne-per-day mill acquired through a cost-effective asset purchase, LaFleur is executing a clear strategy to transition from explorer to producer. The restart of the Beacon Mill is expected to begin generating cash flow from bulk sampling and custom milling by late 2025, ramping toward full-scale production of up to 30,000 ounces annually by early 2026. In a rising gold environment, LaFleur's integrated model offers a compelling pathway to value creation in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km 2 ) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings that make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing more than 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

