Xiaomi Launches YU7 SUV Featuring Ambilight's Electrochromic Smart Dimming Sunroof
Engineered to meet rigorous automotive-grade standards, Ambilight's electrochromic technology is already in mass production, supporting panoramic and curved-glass applications across roofs and side windows- making it the only company in the world currently capable of delivering this level of scalable, flexible electrochromic glass at volume .
Through this partnership, Ambilight has demonstrated strong supply chain capabilities, fulfilling high-volume production demands with consistency and scale. In May 2025 alone, the company delivered over 10,000 sets of EC automotive dimming products, setting a global production milestone for the smart glass industry.
Xiaomi YU7-backed by its trusted technical brand and expansive market reach-positions electrochromic smart glass for widespread adoption in the mass market. This collaboration signals a broader trend in the automotive sector toward intelligent, user-centric materials that enhance sustainability and comfort without compromising design.
As demand for smart, energy-efficient technologies accelerates across automotive, architecture and electronics, Ambilight is strategically positioned for long-term growth. With a proven track record in high-volume manufacturing, a robust IP portfolio, and expanding international partnerships, the company is unlocking new value in smart electrochromic technologies.
SOURCE Ambilight
