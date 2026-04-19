Iranian Authorities Reject New Round Of Talks With U.S.

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Iranian authorities have decided not to participate in a new round of negotiations with the United States, Trend reports.

According to the information, the reasons were the US's inflated demands, unrealistic expectations, constant changes in negotiating positions, contradictory statements, and the ongoing naval blockade of Iran.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.