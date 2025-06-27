Puk Gaming Welcomes Iferg As A Co-Owner And Strategic Investor To Drive Innovation In Mobile Gaming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top Call of Duty content creator partners with PuK Gaming to co-develop next-gen mobile gaming accessories for competitive and casual gamers

London, England, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England – June 27, 2025 – PuK Gaming, a trailblazer in precision-engineered mobile gaming accessories, is excited to announce that Luke“iFerg” Fergie, a globally renowned mobile gaming content creator, has joined the company as a co-owner and strategic investor. This landmark partnership strengthens PuK Gaming's mission to revolutionize mobile gaming with its modular ecosystem, delivering console-quality control to players worldwide.

With 10M fans across platforms like YouTube and X, iFerg brings unparalleled influence and expertise to PuK Gaming. As a co-owner, iFerg will play a pivotal role in product development, collaborating on new accessories like the PuK Thumbstick, Grips, and Triggers to enhance precision and comfort for gamers. Additionally, he will contribute to day-to-day operations, including strategic planning, content creation, and community engagement, to drive PuK Gaming's growth in the competitive mobile gaming market.

“We're thrilled to have iFerg join PuK Gaming as a co-owner,” said Simon Burgess, Co-founder of PuK Gaming and inventor of the SCUF® controller.“His investment and hands-on involvement will accelerate our innovation, ensuring our products meet the needs of both casual and competitive players. iFerg's vision aligns perfectly with our goal to redefine mobile gaming.”

iFerg's investment underscores his confidence in PuK Gaming's cutting-edge ecosystem, which enhances touch gameplay without introducing the lag and optimization issues associated with external controller devices, offering unmatched performance in titles like Call of Duty®: Mobile and Fortnite®. As part of the partnership, iFerg will showcase PuK products in exclusive content, including YouTube series like“Rookie to Legendary” and“PuK vs Pros,” and participate in branded events, such as Call of Duty: Mobile activations, to engage the global gaming community.

“I'm beyond excited to take a leadership position, investing my time and money into PuK Gaming,” said iFerg.“Their modular accessories are game-changers, and I'm eager to work closely with the team to continue developing products that empower players to dominate. This is a huge step for mobile gaming, and I'm proud to be part of it.”

The full range of PuK Mobile Gaming hardware is shipping globally today.

All copyrights, trademarks, logos and brands are property of their respective owners.

About PuK Gaming

Founded by the innovator behind the SCUF® Controller alongside a team of dedicated gamers and engineers, PuK Gaming transforms smartphones into powerful gaming rigs with its modular ecosystem of accessories, including the PuK Thumbstick, Grips, and Triggers. Designed for precision and comfort, PuK Gaming empowers players worldwide and proudly supports Elevate PuK, the reigning Call of Duty: Mobile World Champions. Learn more at .

About iFerg

Luke“iFerg” Fergie is a leading mobile gaming content creator known for his dynamic gameplay, tutorials, and engaging content in titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile and Fortnite. With millions of followers, iFerg continues to shape the mobile gaming landscape through his creativity and competitive expertise.

