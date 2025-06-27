SCO Falling Apart? Jaishankar, Rajnath EXPOSE Deep Cracks In China-Led Bloc Explainer

Once seen as a regional powerhouse, the SCO is now unraveling. With India refusing to sign the China-led joint statement over the omission of the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions are boiling. Jaishankar slammed terrorism and extremism, indirectly targeting Pakistan. Rivalries between India-China, India-Pakistan, and others show why SCO may be sinking fast.

