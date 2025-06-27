EXQUISITE CABIN DESIGN FROM THE AIR TO THE WATER: FLEXJET & FERRETTI GROUP UNVEIL THE RIVA VOLARE PRIVATE JET & HELICOPTER INTERIOR

Milan, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet , a global leader in private aviation, and luxury yacht leader Ferretti Group , today unveil their highly anticipated, design collaboration Riva Volare - a unique cabin design for Flexjet's aircraft interiors, inspired by the iconic Riva motoryachts.

This bespoke design project is a lavish realisation of the official partnership formed in May 2024 between the two luxury leaders, which each share a passion for high performance, exceptional craftsmanship and sleek, bold design.

Part of Flexjet's range of customised and boutique-style LXi Cabin CollectionTM interiors, Riva Volare is fitted aboard one of the private aviation leader's Gulfstream G650 ultra-long-range jets, seating up to 12-15 passengers and capable of flying for up to 14-16 hours, connecting New York and Tokyo, or London and Singapore.

The interior is also presented in two of Flexjet's Sikorsky S-76 helicopters, one in Florida and the other featuring in a new helicopter operation based in Milan, serving Italy and the French Riviera. This represents the growth of the company's helicopter division into mainland Europe, adding to its existing rotary operations in London, New York and Florida & The Bahamas. The new service area will cater to growing demand from the company's existing jet Owners and from new clients for helicopter flights in Italy and the South of France during the summer months, with Ferretti Group clients benefitting from preferential access.

The bespoke design scheme is the refined result of a combined vision and months of expert craftsmanship by in-house designers at both brands. Riva Volare features artisanal materials and bold patterns, textures and colours, that draw on the classic silhouettes and recognisable design elements of the beloved Riva motoryachts, blending details from the iconic 1960s Aquarama with the contemporary elegance of the Aquariva.

Kenn Ricci, Chairman of Flexjet said:“I have long admired the iconic style of Riva, and seeing this brought to life in our aircraft, is nothing short of exceptional. At Flexjet, design is more than an aesthetic bonus, it's integral to the elevated experience we offer. The launch of Riva Volare in collaboration with Ferretti Group is a tangible expression of our shared commitment to evolving truly memorable experiences for the UHNW traveller. With Flexjet in our 30th year, Riva Volare is not only a celebration of a timeless design icon, but also a bold statement of where we're going - defining the standard for what it means to be a modern luxury brand.”

Alberto Galassi, Ferretti Group CEO, added: "Riva style is an expression of elegance that infuses every project with class and exclusivity, both at sea and on land, and now at high altitude as well. Riva Volare is another splendid result of our collaboration with Flexjet, a brand with which we share the same passion for constantly raising the quality standards we offer our customers. Contemplating the sky and the clouds while immersed in the world of Riva is an incredibly beautiful and satisfying experience, an absolute must.”

Each element of the Riva Volare design - from the colour palette to the tactile materials - has been thoughtfully curated to evoke timeless Riva cues, featuring contrasts between light and dark, colour detailing, and luxurious textures of leathers and metals. A curated selection of Riva glass, china, and silverware will feature in the onboard hospitality experience on the Gulfstream G650, expertly presented by Flexjet's Red Label Academy trained cabin servers.

During their immersive Riva-inspired journey, Flexjet passengers will also enjoy:



Soft, handstitched leather seating, piped with Riva's signature aquamarine colour and intricately embroidered with Riva logos.

High-gloss, striped-wood veneer panelling - synonymous with the iconic Riva interiors.

Pop-up kibitzer social seating in the Gulfstream G650 comprising a classic nautical stripe design in blue and white.

Accent areas featuring the Riva aquamarine and deep blue 'Blu Sera' colours, paired with trademark polished metallic trims. A striking silken carpet, inspired by the sleek motion of a Riva motoryacht cutting through water.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

High resolution images available here: Flexjet Riva - Photo

The Flexjet Gulfstream G650



Maximum range 7,000nm or 11,263km - up to 14-16 hours flight time

Up to 12-15 passengers

Global fleet for flights across the world

Multi-zone interior to sleep, dine, work, relax

Cabin altitude of 1,002m (3,290ft) for reduced fatigue & jet lag

47 decibels sound level - one of the quietest in private aviation

1.96m (6'5”) stand-up cabin provides space for tallest passengers

Starlink Wi-Fi for seamless, high-speed connectivity Cabin server and well-equipped galley for extensive hospitality

The Flexjet Sikorsky S-76



300 nautical miles or 555km range - up to 2.5 hours flight time

Up to 8 passengers

One of the world's most respected and longest-established super-midsize helicopters

Reputation built on more than 40 years of safe flight history

Dual-redundancy safety features include twin-turbine engine reliability; a 4-blade rotor system for enhanced stability, comfort and safety; and dual autopilot systems Every helicopter flight is operated by two certified, IFR qualified pilots

For more information: Ferretti Group Media Center ; Flexjet Press Centre

Ferretti Group

Thanks to Italy's centuries-old yachting tradition, the Ferretti Group is a world leader in the design, construction and sale of luxury yachts and pleasure vessels, with a unique portfolio of prestigious and exclusive brands: Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing, Itama, CRN, Custom Line and Wally. Led by Chief Executive Officer Alberto Galassi, the Ferretti Group owns and manages seven shipyards located across Italy, which combine the efficiency of industrial production with typical world-class Italian craftsmanship, reaching customers in more than 70 countries across the world thanks to a direct presence in Europe, the United States of America and Asia and its network of approximately 60 carefully selected dealers. The Ferretti Group motor yachts, utmost expression of Made in Italy elegance and creative genius, have always stood out for their exceptional quality, cutting-edge technology, record safety and optimum performance in the sea, as well as their exclusive design and timeless appeal.

For more information:

Flexjet

Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 26 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARGUS Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 2 with IS-BAO. Flexjet Technical Services, a fully integrated maintenance and product support infrastructure, has operations in the U.S., Canada and Europe and its primary mission is to support the Flexjet fleet. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are nearly 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500 and the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet's European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet's helicopter division offers leases, helicopter cards and convenient interchange access for its aircraft Owners. Flexjet owns, operates and maintains its fleet of Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom and Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit or follow us on Instagram @Flexjetllc .