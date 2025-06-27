2025 Women Podcasters Award Winners Announced

2025 Women Podcasters Awards Ceremony

- Jennifer HenczelVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Women Podcasters Network proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Women Podcasters Awards , a community-powered, people's choice-style celebration that honors the voices, stories, and growing influence of women in podcasting .Now in its second year, the awards continue to spotlight the remarkable diversity and depth of women-led shows across genres-from business to wellness, science to storytelling.The awards ceremony was hosted by Jennifer Henczel, Founder of the Women Podcasters Awards, Women Podcasters Network and Women in Podcasting Show. Watch the show below.This event is designed to recognize women who are showing up with courage, bravely sharing their messages, building movements, and using their platforms to inform, inspire, and ignite change.The Women Podcasters Awards extends sincere thanks to all nominees, voters, listeners, sponsors, and community members. Their engagement and enthusiasm are what make this event meaningful, memorable, and truly magical. Together we are demonstrating the power of community, collective support and collaboration among women.Overflowing appreciation is extended to the event's generous sponsors, whose ongoing support lifts up these powerful voices and shines an even brighter spotlight on women-led shows. Thank you!2025 WINNERS:Best Expert Guest Award: Melissa DeallyBest Producer Award: Jeanette PatrickBest Broadcaster Award: Christine Blosdale – The Expert Authority CoachBest Arts & Design Podcaster Award: Tricia Duffy – In Ten Years Time: How to Live a Creative LifeBest Authors & Books Podcaster Award: Totlyn Oliver – Why I WRITEBest Business Podcaster Award: Lyndsay Dowd – Heartbeat for Hire PodcastBest Careers Podcaster Award: Olajumoke Fatoki – Thrive Careers PodcastBest Coaching Podcaster Award: Janice Saunders – Seasonal Sisters, Black Women's Wellness PodcastBest Comedy Podcaster Award: Lisa Hill – Vice Principal UnOfficedBest Documentary Podcaster Award: Danielle Mercy – The Rabbit Hole: Conspiracy TheoriesBest Education Podcaster Award: Dr. Christiane Schroeter – happy healthy hustleBest Financial Podcaster Award: Julian Kohlbrand – Debt Rebel Podcast: Personal Finance for FamiliesBest History Podcaster Award: Lori Davis – Her Half of HistoryBest Horror, Thriller & Paranormal Podcaster Award: Shannon Jones – Murder and Mimosas PodcastBest Inspiration & Motivation Podcaster Award: Maria Leonard Olsen – Becoming Your Best VersionBest LGBTQIA2S+ Podcaster Award: Heather Hester – More Human. More Kind.Best Lifestyle Podcaster Award: Brandy Maslowski – The Quilter on Fire PodcastBest News & Entertainment Podcaster Award: Lady AC – SOUL VibrantBest Personal Development Podcaster Award: Anupa Devi – Root To ResilienceBest Pets & Animals Podcaster Award: Annie Petersen – The Resilient AnimalBest Science Podcaster Award: Emily Gracey – Off the RadarBest Society & Culture Podcaster Award: Gail P. Zelitzky – Women Over 70: Aging ReimaginedBest Storytelling Podcaster Award: Christi Clemons Hoffman – Real-Life Angel EncountersBest Technology Podcaster Award: Audrey Young – Carpe DatumBest Wellness Podcaster Award: Sarah Dawkins – Heal Yourself with Sarah DawkinsNominations and sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 Women Podcasters Awards will open on January 1, 2026. To get involved or learn more, visit

