2025 Women Podcasters Award Winners Announced

Celebrating Women in PodcastingFrom amplifying marginalized voices to exploring niche topics with depth and creativity, these women are raising the bar for what podcasting can achieve.” - Jennifer HenczelVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Women Podcasters Network proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Women Podcasters Awards , a community-powered, people's choice-style celebration that honors the voices, stories, and growing influence of women in podcasting .
Now in its second year, the awards continue to spotlight the remarkable diversity and depth of women-led shows across genres-from business to wellness, science to storytelling.
The awards ceremony was hosted by Jennifer Henczel, Founder of the Women Podcasters Awards, Women Podcasters Network and Women in Podcasting Show. Watch the show below.
This event is designed to recognize women who are showing up with courage, bravely sharing their messages, building movements, and using their platforms to inform, inspire, and ignite change.
The Women Podcasters Awards extends sincere thanks to all nominees, voters, listeners, sponsors, and community members. Their engagement and enthusiasm are what make this event meaningful, memorable, and truly magical. Together we are demonstrating the power of community, collective support and collaboration among women.
Overflowing appreciation is extended to the event's generous sponsors, whose ongoing support lifts up these powerful voices and shines an even brighter spotlight on women-led shows. Thank you!
2025 WINNERS:
Best Expert Guest Award: Melissa Deally
Best Producer Award: Jeanette Patrick
Best Broadcaster Award: Christine Blosdale – The Expert Authority Coach
Best Arts & Design Podcaster Award: Tricia Duffy – In Ten Years Time: How to Live a Creative Life
Best Authors & Books Podcaster Award: Totlyn Oliver – Why I WRITE
Best Business Podcaster Award: Lyndsay Dowd – Heartbeat for Hire Podcast
Best Careers Podcaster Award: Olajumoke Fatoki – Thrive Careers Podcast
Best Coaching Podcaster Award: Janice Saunders – Seasonal Sisters, Black Women's Wellness Podcast
Best Comedy Podcaster Award: Lisa Hill – Vice Principal UnOfficed
Best Documentary Podcaster Award: Danielle Mercy – The Rabbit Hole: Conspiracy Theories
Best Education Podcaster Award: Dr. Christiane Schroeter – happy healthy hustle
Best Financial Podcaster Award: Julian Kohlbrand – Debt Rebel Podcast: Personal Finance for Families
Best History Podcaster Award: Lori Davis – Her Half of History
Best Horror, Thriller & Paranormal Podcaster Award: Shannon Jones – Murder and Mimosas Podcast
Best Inspiration & Motivation Podcaster Award: Maria Leonard Olsen – Becoming Your Best Version
Best LGBTQIA2S+ Podcaster Award: Heather Hester – More Human. More Kind.
Best Lifestyle Podcaster Award: Brandy Maslowski – The Quilter on Fire Podcast
Best News & Entertainment Podcaster Award: Lady AC – SOUL Vibrant
Best Personal Development Podcaster Award: Anupa Devi – Root To Resilience
Best Pets & Animals Podcaster Award: Annie Petersen – The Resilient Animal
Best Science Podcaster Award: Emily Gracey – Off the Radar
Best Society & Culture Podcaster Award: Gail P. Zelitzky – Women Over 70: Aging Reimagined
Best Storytelling Podcaster Award: Christi Clemons Hoffman – Real-Life Angel Encounters
Best Technology Podcaster Award: Audrey Young – Carpe Datum
Best Wellness Podcaster Award: Sarah Dawkins – Heal Yourself with Sarah Dawkins
Nominations and sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 Women Podcasters Awards will open on January 1, 2026.
