Janaki Vs State Of Kerala: CBFC Says Suresh Gopi Film Blocked For Showing Violence Against Women

Kochi: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has come under heavy criticism for not allowing the release of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Suresh Gopi's latest film 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' or JSK. Questioning why there was an objection for using the name Janaki, the court said similar names have been used for films in the past. The High Court was considering the case after CBFC and its revising committee denied permission for JSK's release if the name Janaki was not changed. The case was heard by Justice N Nagaresh.“We have cinemas issued in the name 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. Janaki is Seeta. Nothing happened. No problem. Nobody has any complaint. We have film named 'Ram Lakhan'. Nobody has any complaint. Then how come for Janaki there is a complaint?” LiveLaw reported as the judge saying.

The Censor Board attempted to argue that a show-cause notice was sent to the filmmakers as the narrative of the film has mature content such as sexual violence against women. They argued that the name 'Janaki' should not be used as central government guidelines state that“visuals or words contemptuous of racial, religious or other groups are not presented.”

'Censor board's actions causing financial loss'

The producers of the film, Cosmos Entertainment, had moved the Kerala HC stating that the continued delay to allow release was causing financial loss. It is also violating our rights under Article 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, they stated.

Taking note of the matter, the High Court asked the filmmakers to reply against the show cause notice or appeal against it. However, the filmmakers argued that the revising committee did not have the power to send notice to the filmmakers.“The Committee has to view the movie and issue a certificate subject to whatever cuts that they make,” LiveLaw reported the counsel as saying. The petition will be considered again on Monday.

Meanwhile, Malayalam film groups are preparing for a strong protest against the censor board. The Producers' Association and A.M.M.A representatives will hold a day-long protest in front of the Censor Board office on Monday. Janaki v/s State of Kerala (abbreviated as JSK) is an upcoming Indian Malayalam-language courtroom drama film written and directed by Pravin Narayanan. The film stars Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles.