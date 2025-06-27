Brazil Blocks Aerolíneas Argentinas Expansion Over Data Reporting Failures

403
Brazil Blocks Aerolíneas Argentinas Expansion Over Data Reporting Failures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's main aviation authority, ANAC, has temporarily blocked Aerolíneas Argentinas from adding new flights or opening new offices at five major Brazilian airports.
This decision came after the airline repeatedly failed to send correct flight information to Brazilian regulators. Aerolíneas Argentinas, Argentina's largest airline , currently flies about 88 times a week between Argentina and Brazil.
These flights connect cities like Buenos Aires and Córdoba to Brazilian destinations such as Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Curitiba, and Florianópolis. The new rule does not cancel any existing flights or routes.
Passengers with tickets can still travel as planned. However, the airline cannot add more flights or start new routes at these five airports until it fixes the problems.
ANAC found that Aerolíneas Argentinas made many mistakes in its reports. Between 2021 and 2024, the airline received 27 fines totaling about R$189,000 (around USD 35,000).
Some errors included listing passenger flights as cargo, calling regular flights“non-regular,” and saying a flight used a Boeing 707 when it was actually an Airbus A330-200. These mistakes made it hard for Brazilian authorities to track and manage air traffic properly.
Aerolíneas Argentinas Faces Scrutiny Amid Brazil Route Concerns
Aerolíneas Argentinas said it is looking into the decision and will keep running its current flights. The airline recently increased its number of seats to Brazil by over 13% compared to last year, but it still has not reached the same level as before the pandemic.
The company holds about a third of the market for flights between Argentina and Brazil, making this an important route for its business. This situation shows how important it is for airlines to follow rules and provide accurate information when flying to other countries.
If airlines do not follow these rules, they can face serious limits on their operations. For Aerolíneas Argentinas, fixing these problems soon is key to keeping its place in Brazil's busy travel market.
All facts in this article come from official statements by Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency and public records. No information has been made up or exaggerated.
