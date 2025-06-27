Congress Revamp: Lop Gandhi Aims To Nurture Tribal Leaders In All Districts
The six-minute video shows LoP Rahul Gandhi voicing the party's solidarity with tribals and the Congress' resolve to stand with them to fight for their rights.
“My interest is to nurture tribal leaders in the party. We want the dynamic leaders who are serious about serving the community to step forward and hold posts of district heads, along with those from communities like Dalits, OBCs and others,” LoP Gandhi said.
"We have launched an experiment in Gujarat and appointed 41 district heads and the situation is bound to improve in the times to come when their united and empowered voice gains strength," LoP Gandhi said.
“Across the country, we are going to empower district presidents to function as nodal officers and run the party, uphold the ideology of the Congress and add new members,” he said, adding that the party would offer financial support to district heads.
The LoP said the party wants decisions to be taken in districts like Ahmedabad and Banaskantha not Delhi.
“It will take some time but we want 10-15 tribal leaders to be groomed in each district. We want leaders who can relate with people on the ground and offer solutions to their problems,” the Congress MP said.
Rahul Gandhi also discussed problems of tribals after digitalisation of land records and their loss of ownership.
One of the suggestions discussed was to set up a tribal legal council which would argue cases of land ownership of tribals in courts.
The non-creation of forest right committees under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 in the country was also raised by one of the tribal leaders during the meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment