IIT-BHU Bioengineers Develop Nanoparticles To Stop Blood Clotting
The team focussed on the anticoagulation properties of potassium ferric oxalate nanoparticles (KFeOx-NPs) to develop the nanoparticles. Potassium is also known to be essential for the overall health of blood vessels and the heart.
The nanoparticles were found to preserve human blood in a liquid state for 48 hours. The findings may be crucial for the safe collection and storage of blood for diagnosis and transfusion, said lead author Sudip Mukherjee, from the School of Biomedical Engineering at IIT (BHU).
Using mice models, the team shows toxicity and biodistribution profiles and determines the safety and efficacy of nanoparticles.
The nanoparticles were found to prevent clot formation in blood vessels in live mice, as well as halt thrombosis in mice.
The team explained that the nanoparticles developed using KFeOx-NPs work by binding to calcium ions in the blood. It prevents the formation of fibrin -- the main protein that helps form blood clots.
“Intravenously injected KFeOx-NPs increased clotting time and thrombosis prevention in a mouse model, confirmed by ultrasound and the power Doppler images,” the researchers said.
“Coating catheters with KFeOx-NPs prevents clot formation with reduced protein attachment when incubated with blood, enhancing blood flow properties,” they added.
According to researchers, KFeOx-NPs may also be deployed in biological applications. They noted that it may help boost the long-term prevention of blood clot formation and enhance the efficiency of medical devices.
Notably, the nanoparticles also get easily dissolved in water and do not accumulate in fat tissues.
In nanoparticle-coated catheters, the blood flow was better and fewer proteins stuck to the surface.
