Fitness, Fun, Innovation At QF's Ladies Night
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Ladies Night at Education City Stadium returns in July with new additions, including a dedicated STEM Zone spotlighting sports, health, fitness, and innovation. And, for the first time, all classes will be free for attendees over 1,000 women and girls to each event, entry is open to women and girls aged six and above. Taking place every Tuesday in July from 6-10pm at the Education City Stadium, the event will feature a wide range of fitness classes and sports – including Zumba, basketball, volleyball, and football – alongside the chance to experience sports such as fencing and archery.
Ladies Night will be moving to a new location in August – offering a new experience for the community. More details will be shared soon. Those interested in being part of Ladies Night are encouraged to pre-register in advance at
A dedicated STEM Zone will feature activities by QF's Hamad Bin Khalifa University, STEM Xplorers, and Knowledge Kingdom that include robotics football, an interactive football VR simulation, and GAITRite technology.
Regular attendee Nour Tabet shared why she enjoys QF's Ladies Nights, saying:“I love the atmosphere, and I love the aspect of working out in the outdoors. It's fresh air – it gives you a balance between the openness of the outdoors and a bit of greenery.
“The community energy is also different at these events. It's often not the same students as in the regular classes, which brings a unique sense of community bonding – and I love that. I really enjoy classes that you can share with other people, with other students.”
Ladies Night will be moving to a new location in August – offering a new experience for the community. More details will be shared soon. Those interested in being part of Ladies Night are encouraged to pre-register in advance at
