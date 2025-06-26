Nexgold Announces Voting Results From Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. ( TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“ NexGold ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce results from its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the“ Meeting ”) held earlier today. A total of 50,604,879 common shares (“ Shares ”) were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 32.11% of the votes attached to all the outstanding Shares as at the record date of the Meeting. Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 12, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld/Abstain For Withheld/Abstain James Gowans 44,345,483 258,105 99.421 0.579 Kevin Bullock 43,866,390 737,198 98.347 1.653 Mary-Lynn Oke 44,012,477 591,111 98.675 1.325 Paul McRae 44,346,866 256,722 99.424 0.576 Margot Naudie 42,419,753 2,183,835 95.104 4.896 Andrew Bowering 44,341,378 262,210 99.412 0.588 Morgan Lekstrom 44,023,424 580,164 98.699 1.301 Robert McLeod 42,878,746 1,724,842 96.133 3.867



Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed and the Board was authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld/Abstain For Withheld/Abstain 50,301,196 265,778 99.474 0.526



Equity Incentive Plan

At the Meeting, the Company's equity incentive plan was re-approved, with the following results:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against For Against 43,546,585 1,057,003 97.630 2.370



The report of voting results will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold's Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company's issuer profile on and on NexGold's website at .

Contact:

Kevin Bullock

President & CEO

(647) 388-1842

... Orin Baranowsky

Chief Financial Officer

(647) 697-2625

...



