Nexgold Announces Voting Results From Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|Number of Shares
|Percentage of Votes Cast
|Nominee
|For
|Withheld/Abstain
|For
|Withheld/Abstain
|James Gowans
|44,345,483
|258,105
|99.421
|0.579
|Kevin Bullock
|43,866,390
|737,198
|98.347
|1.653
|Mary-Lynn Oke
|44,012,477
|591,111
|98.675
|1.325
|Paul McRae
|44,346,866
|256,722
|99.424
|0.576
|Margot Naudie
|42,419,753
|2,183,835
|95.104
|4.896
|Andrew Bowering
|44,341,378
|262,210
|99.412
|0.588
|Morgan Lekstrom
|44,023,424
|580,164
|98.699
|1.301
|Robert McLeod
|42,878,746
|1,724,842
|96.133
|3.867
Appointment of Auditors
At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed and the Board was authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:
|Number of Shares
|Percentage of Votes Cast
|For
|Withheld/Abstain
|For
|Withheld/Abstain
|50,301,196
|265,778
|99.474
|0.526
Equity Incentive Plan
At the Meeting, the Company's equity incentive plan was re-approved, with the following results:
|Number of Shares
|Percentage of Votes Cast
|For
|Against
|For
|Against
|43,546,585
|1,057,003
|97.630
|2.370
The report of voting results will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .
About NexGold Mining Corp.
NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold's Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.
Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company's issuer profile on and on NexGold's website at .
Contact:
| Kevin Bullock
President & CEO
(647) 388-1842
...
| Orin Baranowsky
Chief Financial Officer
(647) 697-2625
...
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment