Iniburger Opens 5Th Location In Berkeley, Expanding Access To High-Quality Halal Dining

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Berkeley opening marks iniBurger's fifth location, continuing founders Abdul and Leeza Popal's mission to serve communities seeking better halal dining.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iniBurger, the Bay Area's popular fast-casual halal burger concept, has officially opened its fifth location-now serving the city of Berkeley. The expansion brings the brand's commitment to bold flavor, premium ingredients, and halal-friendly dining to one of the region's most vibrant and diverse communities.Located at 2114 Center Street, this newest iniBurger is franchisee-owned and operated by Usman and Shami, two Bay Area entrepreneurs and longtime fans of the brand.“As someone who believes in food that's both high-quality and inclusive, bringing iniBurger to Berkeley just made sense,” said Usman.“This is a city that values conscious choices-from ingredients to cultural representation-and iniBurger fits right in. We're thrilled to offer a place where students, families, and professionals alike can enjoy amazing food that aligns with their values.”Berkeley's iniBurger features the brand's full menu of 100% halal-certified offerings, including gourmet beef and chicken burgers, wings, loaded fries, and plant-based options-all made with all-natural, hormone- and antibiotic-free proteins.Founded in 2020 by Afghan-American husband-and-wife duo Abdul and Leeza Popal, iniBurger was born from a desire to create more and better dining options for people who eat halal-an underserved but growing segment of food lovers.“People who eat halal have had to choose between limited options or compromising on quality,” said Abdul Popal.“We built iniBurger so they wouldn't have to.”The Popals, both of whom immigrated from Afghanistan as children, have shaped iniBurger around their personal experience as people who love food but struggled to find fast-casual restaurants that met their dietary needs without sacrificing taste or atmosphere.“This is about dignity and flavor,” said Leeza Popal.“You shouldn't have to give up quality, creativity, or ambiance just because you keep halal. iniBurger is here to raise the bar.”The Berkeley opening is especially meaningful for the iniBurger team, given the city's reputation for diversity, activism, and academic excellence. With UC Berkeley just blocks away, the new location is already generating buzz among students looking for flavorful, high-quality dining that fits their lifestyle and values.The iniBurger Berkeley grand opening celebration will be held on Monday, June 30th from 11:30am to 1pm, featuring giveaways, limited-time menu specials, and a community ribbon-cutting event.About iniBurger:Founded in 2020 by Abdul and Leeza Popal, iniBurger is a fast-casual burger brand offering bold, elevated American favorites-all 100% halal. With five Bay Area locations and a growing franchise program, iniBurger is on a mission to bring premium, inclusive dining experiences to communities everywhere.For more information:Follow us: @iniBurger

