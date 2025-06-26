Commercial Catering Equipment Market Report 2025 Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the growth in the hospitality and tourism sector, the commercial catering equipment market has seen strong recent growth, fueled by rising disposable incomes and increasing urbanization. From $12.03 billion in 2024, the market is expected to reach $12.81 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. One can attribute this growth to increased need for commercial catering equipment in restaurants and food service as a result of the swelling number of restaurants, cafes, and quick-service joints.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Commercial Catering Equipment Market Size ?

The years ahead are promising, as the commercial catering equipment market is expected to reach $16.25 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.1%. The key drivers for this surge include growing emphasis on sustainability, increased demand for cleanliness and food safety, popularity of cloud kitchens, urbanization, and energy costs. Also, noteworthy are the major trends like the integration of Internet of Things IoT in commercial kitchen equipment and innovations in energy consumption. Besides, equipment with advanced sanitization features and the advent of newer technologies such as molecular gastronomy and smart kitchen solutions are also expected to fuel the growth.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Commercial Catering Equipment Market?

Unsurprisingly, the rising number of restaurants is spurring the demand for commercial catering equipment market. Commercial catering equipment is crucial to maintain superior food quality, ensure safety and manage costs effectively for restaurants to provide meals and beverages in exchange for payment. Changes in consumer preferences, increasing demand for dining out and shifting lifestyles have led to an upswing in the number of restaurants.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Commercial Catering Equipment Market?

Dominating the commercial catering equipment market are key players such as Middleby Corporation, Franke Holding AG, Hoshizaki Corporation, Welbilt Inc., Electrolux Professional AB, Rational AG, Bizerba SE & Co. KG, ITW Food Equipment Group, Henny Penny Corporation, Fagor Industrial, Hatco Corporation, Alto-Shaam Inc., Lincat Limited, Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment, Turbo Air Inc., MKN Maschinenfabrik Kurt Neubauer GmbH & Co KG, Robot Coupe, Waring Commercial, Kent Catering Equipment, Koolmax Group Ltd.

Capturing the evolving needs of the food service industry, players in the commercial catering equipment market are innovating products such as hot holding cabinets. These are used in commercial kitchens to keep prepared food at a safe, hot temperature until it is ready to be served.

How Is The Commercial Catering Equipment Market Segmented?

This report has divided the commercial catering equipment market, based on:

By Type: Food Handling Equipment, Refrigeration Equipment, Food Preparation Equipment, Other Types

By Sales Channel: Offline, Online

By Application: Restaurants, Hotels, Other Applications

What Are The Regional Insights In The Commercial Catering Equipment Market?

In 2024, North America was the leading region in this commercial catering equipment market. The report also covers other areas, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

