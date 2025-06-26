Action1 Launches Autonomous Endpoint Management Platform For Managed Service Providers (Msps), Offering 200 Free Endpoints Forever

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Action1 for MSPs Complements Existing Tools to Deliver a Cohesive, Comprehensive Patching Strategy

HOUSTON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a leading provider of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solutions, today announced Action1 for MSPs, a comprehensive patch management platform designed for the unique needs of managed service providers. Action1 for MSPs is a robust complement to existing remote monitoring and management tools to close critical gaps in patching strategies by covering zero-day vulnerabilities, distributed workforces and countless third-party applications.

Action1 for MSPs - free for the first 200 endpoints - helps close critical RMM patching gaps and enhance security.

Action1 Platform

"RMMs are invaluable: they're the Swiss Army knives of MSP operations," said Mike Walters, President and Co-founder of Action1. "But even the best multi-tool has its limitations when it comes to patching. We've designed Action 1 for MSPs to meet their unique needs with a platform that works perfectly with RMM tools to provide the security-focused layer that ensures every endpoint is protected without adding complexity."

RMM platforms include patching support but fall short of providing comprehensive patching capabilities that eliminate blind spots, reduce clients' risks, and streamline operations. They offer limited support for third-party applications, minimal insights into errors, fewer options to defer updates that minimize disruption, and require heavy script maintenance. Action1 for MSPs addresses these challenges with a comprehensive multi-tenant patch management solution that goes beyond the capabilities of traditional RMM patching.

Key capabilities include:



Extensive Third-Party Coverage: With 99% coverage of business-critical apps, Action1's private repository ensures comprehensive patching, and MSPs can further expand it by creating and deploying customer applications.



Real-Time Visibility: Instantly identify vulnerabilities and patch statuses across all endpoints without waiting for scheduled scans.



Phased Rollouts & Update Rings: Deploy updates intelligently to minimize disruption and reduce downtime.



Built-In Reboot Management: Provide users with deferral options and smart reboot prompts.



Peer-to-Peer Distribution: Reduce WAN usage and accelerate deployments without local cache appliances.



Remote-First, Always-On: Fully cloud-native; no VPN required.



Rapid Deployment: Install and configure in under 5 minutes. No complex infrastructure or legacy dependencies.

Cost-Efficient Scalability: Start with 200 endpoints for free, with transparent, all-inclusive pricing as you scale.

"Action1 helped us save about 45 hours per month by automating patch management," said Brian Strong, CEO at TenHats, an East Tennessee-based MSP. "That's a huge enabler for our MSP business. The more we automate, the more money we save, which we can pass on to our customers."

As part of its commitment to democratizing enterprise-grade security, Action1 is extending its full-featured patching solution free for up to 200 endpoints – forever, with no limitations – to MSPs. This enables small organizations to operate securely at no cost and gives larger enterprises a risk-free path to evaluating Action1 at scale.

For more information on how Action1 helps MSPs deliver a comprehensive patching strategy, visit Action1's website .

About Action1

Action1 is an autonomous endpoint management platform that is cloud-native, infinitely scalable, highly secure, and configurable in 5 minutes-it just works and is always free for the first 200 endpoints, with no functional limits. By pioneering autonomous OS and third-party patching - AEM's foundational use case - through peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment without needing a VPN, it eliminates costly, time-consuming routine labor, preempts ransomware and security risks, and protects the digital employee experience. Trusted by thousands of enterprises managing millions of endpoints globally, Action1 is certified for SOC 2 and ISO 27001.

The company is founder-led by industry veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, American entrepreneurs who founded Netwrix, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry-leading cybersecurity company.

Follow the company on LinkedIn , Reddit and X .

SOURCE Action1 Corporation

