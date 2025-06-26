Delhi HC Steps In After Woman Seeks Bail In Pakistan-Linked Drug Smuggling Case

New Delhi: A woman accused in an international drug racket has sought interim bail for the spinal surgery of her mother. The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought a response. Surgery is scheduled to be held at Holy Family Hospital on July 2. This case pertains to a First Information Report lodged by the Crime Branch of the Delhi police on February 10. It is alleged that there is a racket of dropping drugs using drones at the Pakistan border in Punjab. Thereafter, the other accused were arrested Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora issued notice to the Delhi police on the petition of the accused, Shazia, and directed them to file a status report before the next date of hearing. "Let the Petitioner's updated Nominal Roll be requisitioned from the concerned Jail Superintendent and be placed on record before the next date of hearing," Justice Arora ordered on June 23. Matter has been listed for a hearing on July 1.Accused Shazia has moved an application seeking interim bail on the grounds of arranging funds for her mother's urgent spinal surgery, to provide necessary care and support during the preoperative and post-operative period. It is stated that due to her continued judicial custody, there is presently no one in the family capable of providing care to her mother during her surgical intervention since her father is a cancer patient undergoing treatment, which requires regular hospital visits, physical assistance and emotional support. It is also stated that she has a 12-year-old younger brother, who is of tender age and completely dependent on her. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Laksh Khanna accepted notice and submitted that the status report will be filed within 24 hours before the next date of hearing. APP opposed the plea by submitting that the petitioner (Shazia) is a high flight risk. He also stated that the petitioner has a sister, who is a resident of Kashmir, but this material fact was not disclosed in the petition. The said sister can therefore provide care to the mother who has to undergo surgery police on February 9 arrested a Kashmiri resident, namely Faheem Farook and recovered 996 gms from his possession. He was residing at Masjid Road, Bhogal, New Delhi. It is alleged that the accused person has their associates in the UK, Afghanistan and Pakistan. This fact has been verified from the IP address found on the mobile phone seized from the accused.

MENAFN26062025007385015968ID1109727455