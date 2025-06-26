'Tackiest Design Ever': Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Invite Trolled Online
A glimpse of the invite, accessed by ABC News , has triggered widespread ridicule on social media, with many calling it“ugly,”“tacky,” and a“graphic design disaster.”Also Read | Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's wedding: From guests to menu - all you need to know
The couple, who have been together for six years, are reportedly hosting a multi-day wedding celebration, including a ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on Friday, June 27.
The invitation, designed with a collage of butterflies, birds, feathers, and shooting stars in pastel pinks and blues, left many unimpressed. Set against a plain white backdrop, the card has become the latest internet punchline.
One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote,“That invite is atrocious. Obviously, money can't buy taste or class."
Another user wrote,“This invitation looks like a 11-year-old made it.”Also Read | Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez launch Venice wedding festivities amid protests
"Wow what an ugly announcement/invitation. With all the money he has they could have at least done something pretty and classy. But I guess taking into consideration what she has done to herself with all plastic surgery, botox, fillers, etc .... I'm guessing that just isn't possible," the third user wrote on X.
"Surprised that they used an ugly template invite," the fourth user commented.
"I would fire whoever did this. It's ugly. I'm completely onboard with donating in your guests names when you have his kind of money... but how about to America? How about to homeless veterans or poor people who've been displaced because of illegals," the fifth user wrote.Also Read | All about Koru: Jeff Bezos's $500M yacht that doubles as a romance haven
Despite the backlash, the message inside the invitation struck a philanthropic tone. Bezos and Sánchez requested no gifts, stating that donations would instead be made on behalf of the guests to causes supporting Venice's cultural and environmental preservation. These include UNESCO's Venice office, CORILA (a research consortium focused on Venice's lagoon), and other local efforts.
“This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come,” the invite read.
Reports suggest the celebrations will span three days, with the couple's luxury yacht, Koru, docked in Venice playing a central role in the festivities. While official details remain under wraps, Italian authorities have confirmed that the ceremony will take place in late June.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment