'Diplomatic Strategy A Total Flop': Opposition Slams Rajnath Singh Over SCO Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The Opposition on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, accusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of failing diplomatically to rally international support against terrorism and to hold Pakistan accountable.

Reacting to Rajnatha Singh's strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and his call for SCO members to denounce terrorism, opposition parties, including the Congress, the Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), said that India's diplomacy has“flopped” and is not yielding tangible outcomes on the global stage.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said: "Our diplomatic strategy has completely failed. Despite all our claims, we haven't managed to corner Pakistan internationally. In fact, Pakistan holds key positions in the UN Security Council - it is Vice-Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee and chairs the Taliban Sanctions Committee. These developments speak louder than any speech. It's disheartening that India is not getting global support in its fight against terrorism."

Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey also took a direct jab at Rajnath Singh, questioning the delay in responding to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"More than two months have passed since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and yet the culprits remain at large. Rajnath Singh is our Defence Minister. His primary responsibility is national security. Why hasn't swift action been taken? Why wasn't he on the ground immediately after the incident?" Dubey added.

He went on to criticise the working style of the BJP-led government:

"There's no democracy in the BJP. It functions like a monarchy, run by two kings. Rajnath Singh follows orders without question. We want him to act as India's Defence Minister, not just the BJP's. Just as Chanakya advised Chandragupta to protect India's borders, we expect our Defence Minister to provide real strategic guidance, not just political rhetoric."

RJD leader Manoj Jha also offered a broader critique of India's foreign policy direction:

"There is nothing new in what Rajnath Singh said. Every time something like this happens, we hear the same statements. What we need is introspection. Why do we appear diplomatically isolated? Who stands with us today? We've turned diplomacy into a spectacle-a show for headlines-and lost the strategic depth we once had."

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh, while addressing fellow SCO Defence Ministers, emphasised the urgent need for the grouping to denounce terrorism in all its forms, with specific reference to the Pahalgam attack that killed several Indian security personnel.

"Any act of terrorism is criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of motivation, location, or perpetrator. SCO members must unequivocally condemn such evil," he said.

Referring to India's Operation Sindoor launched on May 7, 2025, the Defence Minister said the operation was a pre-emptive strike aimed at dismantling cross-border terror infrastructure, with the attack pattern mirroring previous strikes by Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“We reiterate the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, accountable and bring them to justice,” he said.

He also warned against the growing threat of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) in the hands of non-state actors and terror groups, calling for united and decisive action from SCO members.

"Peace and prosperity cannot coexist with terrorism or the proliferation of WMDs. The biggest challenges in our region stem from radicalisation, extremism, and a growing trust deficit," he said, urging members to reject double standards and take a clear and collective stand.

"Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of State policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such hypocrisy. SCO must call out such nations without hesitation."