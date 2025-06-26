QIC Blog Launches Summer Themed Travel Advisory Series
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) has launched its new summer travel advisory content series on qic. Curated to help Qatar-based travellers make informed decisions for their summer trips, the series aims to ensure enjoyable and stress-free vacations this season.
Ahmed Al Jarboey, QIC Chief Operating Officer – Qatar Operations, said:“Summer is the preferred travel season for the community in Qatar. Citizens and residents seize this opportunity to explore the world, and it is important for us to help everyone prepare for their trips with the right information. Our ultimate goal is to contribute to making travellers' holidays easy, enjoyable, and stress-free, and to help them understand their travel needs and choose the right insurance products to ensure reliable financial protection and peace of mind. We hope that our blog will serve as a valuable reference for travellers this season, and we remain committed to being the insurance partner of choice for all travellers from Qatar to the world throughout the year.”
QIC's corporate content and insurance literacy platform offers its readers summer-themed features covering a wide range of travel tips. These articles shed light on what travellers need to know, consider, and do before embarking on their summer journeys. This includes pre-trip checklists and recommendations about trending destinations for summer 2025, along with ideas for things to do and explore in popular hotspots such as the UK, Georgia, Thailand, India, and other destinations.
