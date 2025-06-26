QOC Secretary General Visits INSEP In Paris

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain led a delegation from the QOC on an official visit to the French National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance (INSEP) in Paris.

The visit marked a significant step in strengthening strategic relations with leading global institutions in the fields of sports development and national team preparation.

During the visit, Al Buenain held a meeting with INSEP Director General Fabien Canu, where the two parties explored opportunities for the exchange of best practices, collaboration in academic and qualification programs, and technical cooperation in the areas of athlete care and performance optimization.

The meeting also reviewed ways to align preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with both Qatari and French Olympic teams gearing up for the road ahead.

The discussions covered INSEP's key success stories in education, sports medicine, and high-performance training, and its central role in preparing France's national teams for major international competitions. The QOC delegation also toured INSEP's world-class facilities, including its training venues, medical centers, and athlete support services. The visit provided valuable insights into INSEP's integrated model for nurturing Olympic and Paralympic talent, and the advanced systems in place to support athlete development across all disciplines.

France's INSEP, established in 1945 and operating under the Ministry for Sports, is regarded as the country's benchmark institution for elite sport. It plays a central role in the national Olympic and Paralympic strategy, with nearly 50% of France's Olympic medals attributed to athletes who train at INSEP-underscoring its vital contribution to international sporting success. The visit reaffirmed the QOC's commitment to forging meaningful partnerships with global centers of excellence, as part of its vision to elevate the standards of sport in Qatar and support the ambitions of Team Qatar athletes on the world stage.