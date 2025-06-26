Emirates Restores Full Schedule As Gulf Airspace Reopens

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Emirates has reinstated its complete flight schedule following brief airspace shutdowns over Gulf states on 23 June. The Dubai‐based carrier reported that all its regular services resumed within hours, with just a handful of cancellations and no forced diversions. Route adjustments took place to avoid congested airspace, as part of the airline's emergency protocols.

The carrier clarified that its contingency systems were promptly deployed. A statement published on 24 June described the disruptions as“minimal”, underlining that“some flights may incur delays due to longer reroutings or airspace congestion, but Emirates' teams are working hard to keep to schedule and minimise any disruption or inconvenience to our customers”. Flights to Tehran, Baghdad and Basra remain suspended until at least 30 June, in compliance with regulatory guidance.

Airspace closures were triggered by missile strikes launched by Iran at U.S. military installations in Qatar, and U.S. retaliatory strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Multiple Gulf Cooperation Council member states, including Qatar and the UAE, grounded air traffic temporarily. As a result, more than 160 flights were rerouted across the region, with major disruptions at transit hubs such as Dubai and Doha. Over 100 flights were diverted at Hamad International alone.

Analysts at The Guardian noted that Gulf airspace closures due to escalating geopolitical tensions have had cascading effects on global aviation, exacerbating route congestion and eroding profit margins. These disruptions pile on top of airspace restrictions stemming from the Ukraine war, increasingly squeezing airline operations across continents.

Travel advisors have described the atmosphere among customers as cautious but largely measured. Australian agents report travellers opting to avoid conflict‐zone routes, though few cancellations have materialised. They credit the swift action of airlines like Emirates, Qatar and Etihad for mitigating fallout.

See also Soaring Capacity at Burj Khalifa Metro Station

Qatar Airways, which suspended flights through Doha airspace during the closure, returned to full operations within 18 hours. Its CEO, Mohammed Al‐Meer, emphasised that all diverted passengers had been re‐accommodated within 24 hours. He described the situation as“an operational crisis few airlines will ever encounter”. The airline reported operating 390 flights on 24 June and 578 on 25 June, noting strong demand and rigorous response measures.

In contrast, Emirates maintained connectivity across its network, with some flights facing longer flight paths but no mid‐journey returns. Over the two weeks spanning these disruptions, the airline flew more than 1.7 million passengers on 5,800 flights; this includes volumes both before and during the airspace interruptions. Emirates also briefly suspended flights to Amman and Beirut, though these were swiftly reinstated.

Officials at Dubai Airports confirmed operations at DXB and DWC resumed quickly after precautionary halts. A spokesperson noted close coordination with carriers to restore nominal flight schedules, and urged passengers to confirm flight times before arriving. Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi issued a similar notice, citing passenger safety as the foremost consideration.

The Fed­eral Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security in the UAE activated emergency protocols, ensuring airport services remained operational despite congestion. That measure helped limit passenger inconvenience and sustain airport throughput amid a surge of re‐routing.

Industry experts stress that while safety is paramount, rising geopolitical tensions are causing long‐term complications for airlines. Closure of over‐flight rights increases journey times, fuel usage, crew hours and cancellations, raising ticket prices and reducing capacity. With summer travel volumes peaking, this adds pressure on carriers to navigate the evolving landscape.

See also Aramco's Strategic Borrowing Amid Oil Market Challenges

Emirates remains vigilant. Its executive leadership affirmed that flight plans would continue to adapt in coordination with aviation regulators and air traffic authorities, enabling safe passage across its global network. The carrier pledged to keep customers updated through digital channels and reinforce contingency arrangements as required.

For passengers departing Dubai throughout the summer, the operational status appears stable, but airlines have stressed the possibility of further adjustments. Many travellers are being offered enhanced flexibility, including fee‐free date changes or refunds, amid uncertainties in the Middle East corridor.

Other carriers have echoed this approach. Qantas and Virgin Australia provided rerouting options for flights to Europe departing via the Gulf. British Airways, Singapore Airlines and Air France made selective schedule changes for their Gulf‐linked routes, citing safety concerns.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?