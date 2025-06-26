Fairness Redefined: Magic Newton Unveils NEWT Token

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Magic Newton Foundation has unveiled its NEWT token, aiming to revolutionise token launches by embedding transparency and equitable distribution at its core. The native token of the Newton Protocol, NEWT debuts with a fixed supply of 1 billion, of which 21.5%-215 million tokens-is initially available.

Designed to tackle persistent issues of insider trading and opaque allocations, NEWT introduces several industry-first safeguards. All allocations are publicly tagged on-chain for independent verification, while quarterly reports will detail usage across community, internal, and liquidity categories. Furthermore, team and contributor allocations are subject to a mandatory 36-month vesting with an initial 12-month lock-up.

Solid data underpins the initiative: research indicates insiders preceded 56% of all ERC‐20 listings since 2021, and studies suggest 10–25% of token listings may involve insider activity. Mohammad Akhavannik, Managing Director of the Foundation, said the goal is to“correct information asymmetry” with full on-chain transparency and equitable distribution.

A significant 60% of the token supply is allocated to community-focused initiatives-growth, ecosystem development, staking, liquidity support-with structured unlocking schedules: 20% at launch, the balance over a 48-month span. The remaining 40% is directed to internal stakeholders-core contributors, early backers, and Magic Labs-with vesting periods designed to align long-term incentives.

Beyond tokenomics, NEWT underpins the Newton Protocol's AI-driven automation. It serves four primary roles: securing the network through validator staking; acting as the protocol's native gas fee; funding registration and operational services for AI agent models; and enabling governance participation via staked holdings. The protocol integrates trusted execution environments and zero-knowledge proofs to ensure tasks executed by AI agents adhere to user-defined parameters.

Binance has listed NEWT for margin, futures trading, and inclusion in Earn programmes. The token also features on Coinbase, Upbit, Bybit, and Bithumb. Following the announcements from Upbit and Bithumb, NEWT saw a 40% price surge, which was further bolstered by backing from PayPal Ventures and Polygon securing US$90 million in pre-launch investment.

The launch included a 10% airdrop-100 million tokens-to early community participants and users active on the Kaito platform, including a 0.9% allocation specifically for Kaito rewards, based on an eligibility snapshot on 20 June 2025.

Magic Labs, the principal developer behind Newton Protocol, brings extensive web3 infrastructure experience, having supported over 50 million embedded wallets since 2018 through partnerships with notable platforms such as Polymarket and WalletConnect. This technical legacy, combined with NEWT's layered governance and economic utility, positions the Foundation to challenge established norms in on‐chain finance.

Critical voices within the crypto community have noted discrepancies in the top-tier distribution: for example, the top 1,000 social‐platform accounts received 0.9% of the circulating tokens, prompting debate over whether influence is being prioritised over grassroots contributors.

