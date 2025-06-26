NHRC Chairperson Calls For Encouraging Countries To Incorporate Equality Into Legislation
Geneva: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al-Attiyah (pictured) called for encouraging countries to incorporate the concept of equality into legislation and public policies and to adopt temporary positive measures to enhance women's participation in all fields.
In her remarks during the 59th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Her Excellency highlighted the progress made by the State of Qatar in this field, as well as in many countries around the world, and pointed out the challenges that continue to hinder women's empowerment.
Al Attiyah stated that the forefront of these challenges is climate change, armed conflicts, rising rates of migration and displacement, in addition to the unethical use of emerging technologies that deepen violence, discrimination, and the digital gender divide.
As part of the NHRC's efforts in the State of Qatar as well as in monitoring national and international efforts to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women, Al Attiyah said that the Committee recommends supporting conflict-affected countries in implementing national action plans related to the Resolution 1325, to ensure the effective participation of women in peace, security, recovery, and reconstruction efforts.
This is in accordance with the General Recommendation No. 30 of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), in addition to emphasizing the importance of women's participation in policymaking and decision-making processes, in line with the principle of inclusivity and ensuring that women take part in shaping the future of their communities.
