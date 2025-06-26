GCC-CICCD Director: Drug Problem A Global Challenge
Doha, Qatar: Director of the GCC-Criminal Information Center to Combat Drugs (GCC-CICCD), Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Khater said the drug problem has become a complex global challenge, affecting the lives of millions suffering from substance use disorders and impacting communities dealing with the consequences of organised crime linked to illicit trafficking.
In a statement marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed annually on June 26, Colonel Al Khater said this year's theme“The evidence is clear: invest in prevention” highlights the importance of prevention, healthcare, community support, and international solidarity. He called for the adoption of effective, evidence-based policies that respect human rights and consider the social, economic, and health-related aspects of drug use.
Colonel Al Khater explained that, under the guidance of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Ministers of Interior of the GCC states, the GCC-CICCD has intensified its efforts to combat this scourge by exchanging intelligence on trafficking and distribution operations to dismantle criminal networks that pose a threat to the safety of GCC societies. He noted the Center's growing cooperation with several regional and international organisations, in addition to the competent national authorities in friendly countries. These efforts have contributed to intercepting criminal networks attempting to smuggle drugs into GCC countries, as part of a comprehensive strategy based on coordination and integration among anti-narcotics agencies. He emphasised the Center's role in capacity building and enhancing the efficiency of personnel working in drug control across GCC.
