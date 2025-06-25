403
US State Sec., G7 Fms Discuss Iran, Indo-Pacific Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 25 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Wednesday with G7 foreign ministers to discuss the Iranian situation and Indo-Pacific region.
The meeting took place on the margins of the NATO Summit, the US Department of State said in a press release.
"Secretary Rubio and the foreign ministers discussed President Trumpآ's decisive action against Iranآ's key nuclear facilities. They agreed Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon and reviewed next steps to promote a durable peace between Israel and Iran," it said.
"Additionally, they spoke about the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, deepening cooperation on Chinaآ's destabilizing actions in the South China Sea, and the role of G7 countries in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (end)
