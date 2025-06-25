Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US State Sec., G7 Fms Discuss Iran, Indo-Pacific Region


2025-06-25 07:07:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 25 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Wednesday with G7 foreign ministers to discuss the Iranian situation and Indo-Pacific region.
The meeting took place on the margins of the NATO Summit, the US Department of State said in a press release.
"Secretary Rubio and the foreign ministers discussed President Trumpآ's decisive action against Iranآ's key nuclear facilities. They agreed Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon and reviewed next steps to promote a durable peace between Israel and Iran," it said.
"Additionally, they spoke about the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, deepening cooperation on Chinaآ's destabilizing actions in the South China Sea, and the role of G7 countries in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (end)
rsr


MENAFN25062025000071011013ID1109724857

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search