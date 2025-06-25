G2 Recognizes Regula As Identity Verification Leader With 100% Support Satisfaction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









G2 badges recognize Regula's leadership in identity verification and its unmatched customer support

The G2 Relationship Index and Grid ® Report evaluate identity verification (IDV) providers based on real user reviews across various dimensions of customer satisfaction and market presence, including quality of product support, ease of doing business, trust, the likelihood of recommendation, etc. Based on this data, IDV vendors are categorized as Niche players, Contenders, High Performers, or Leaders in the Grid ® Report, and earn ratings in the Relationship Index.

Regula earned its Leader status and 4.9 ranking (out of 5) supported by the following G2 user insights:



100% of users are happy with customer support.

98% would recommend Regula to others.

97% say it's easy to work with.

94% confirm Regula products meet their requirements. 90% of users believe the company is headed in the right direction.



Commenting on this accolade, Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula, said:“We're especially proud to be recognized for what matters most-earning and keeping our customers' trust. Our technology is built for precision and scale, but it's the way we support our clients that defines the experience. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team.”

Unlike traditional tiered support systems, Regula uses a swarming support model , where the right experts are brought in immediately to resolve issues collaboratively-eliminating long waits and escalations. This approach has proven especially effective in high-stakes industries where time and accuracy are critical.

This latest recognition by the G2 community comes on the heels of Regula's recent inclusion in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Identity Verification 2025 , where the company was named an Innovation Leader, noted for its 100% in-house R&D, forensic-grade technology, and one of the world's most comprehensive global document coverage.

To learn more about Regula's solutions and expertise, visit the official website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at .

Contact:

Kristina – ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at