Qatar Airways Wraps Up Paris Air Show 2025 Display, Signs Strategic Partnerships

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways concluded its remarkable showcase at the 55th edition of the Paris Air Show and affirmed its position as a global aviation leader. From unveiling pioneering cabin experiences and technological breakthroughs to earning the prestigious Skytrax World's Best Airline title for a record ninth time, the airline's presence captured the attention of industry leaders and aviation enthusiasts worldwide.

Throughout the week, Qatar Airways drew acclaim for its impressive aircraft display – featuring the Qsuite Next Gen, the world-class Gulfstream G700 from Qatar Executive, and the UEFA Champions League livery on one of its Boeing 777s. Visitors also engaged with the Qatar Airways L'Universe Lounge, which highlighted AI-driven cabin innovations including Sama and QVerse, along with immersive experiences that brought the Qsuite atmosphere to life.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“The Paris Air Show has always been a global stage for innovation and ambition for the industry, and this year Qatar Airways proudly led the dialogue in aviation excellence. From award-winning experiences to pioneering partnerships, every milestone achieved this week reaffirms our relentless commitment to excellence. These recognitions are a testament to the passion of our people, and to the trust of our passengers who inspire us to continuously raise the bar in global aviation.”

The airline's pioneering rollout of Starlink-powered high-speed Wi-Fi across its Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 fleets also drew widespread interest, positioning Qatar Airways at the forefront of in-flight connectivity and digital transformation.

Further solidifying its industry leadership, Qatar Airways signed several key strategic agreements at the show:

Qatar Airways and Baltic Aviation Academy

Qatar Airways has launched a multi-crew pilot license training (MPL) programme with Baltic Aviation Academy.

The program ensures a gradual integration of cadet pilots into the airline to support its continuous growth plan, driven by Qatar Airways recent historic widebody order.



Qatar Airways and Barzan Holdings and Satys Aerospace

Qatar Airways, Barzan Holdings, and Satys Aerospace have partnered to establish Satys' first widebody aircraft painting facility in the region in Qatar. Read more about this partnership here .

Qatar Airways and Chef Yannick Alléno

Qatar Airways has also partnered with Yannick Alléno to elevate its culinary experience in the sky and on the ground. Read more about this partnership her .

Qatar Airways and F Air

Qatar Airways has entrusted F AIR as one of its official training partners for the next generation of pilots through a five-year MPL training agreement.

Selected cadets will train in the Czech Republic, supported by F AIR's passionate team of instructors and aviation professionals who embody a shared love for flight.

As the first students prepare to start in late 2025, this partnership will also drive new investments and growth in F AIR's infrastructure and team, enhancing the training experience for Qatar Airways cadet pilots.

Qatar Airways and IMG

Qatar Airways has partnered with IMG to launch Sport 24 via Starlink. Read more about this partnership here .

Qatar Airways and Thales

Qatar Airways and Thales have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to support Qatar Airways' strategic fleet growth plan announced last month. This agreement sets the course for future in-flight entertainment (IFE) innovations to support Qatar Airways' digital transformation journey, giving the airline access to the most innovative technologies.

In addition, this MoA offers opportunities for development of a dedicated IFE service and maintenance centre based in Doha, Qatar. The mission of this local Thales facility is to provide rapid access to services including repair, spare distribution, technical assistance, and turnkey maintenance for the full range of Thales IFE products on Qatar's growing new fleet. The state-of-the-art facility will be designed to ensure the highest standards of operational efficiency.

Qatar Airways and Qatar Aeronautical Academy

Qatar Airways has launched a MPL programme with Qatar Aeronautical Academy.

It is estimated that a total of 750 cadet pilots will benefit from this programme within the next five years, ensuring new opportunities for future young pilots.

In a week of accolades, Qatar Airways was once again crowned World's Best Airline by Skytrax, also winning World's Best Business Class, Best Airline in the Middle East, and Best Business Class Lounge for the Al Mourjan Garden Lounge – celebrating its elevated customer experience both on the ground and in the air.

With over 300,000 visitors and more than 2,500 exhibitors from 48 countries, the Paris Air Show 2025 served as a timely platform for Qatar Airways to spotlight its latest achievements, deepen industry ties, and help shape the future of air travel.



