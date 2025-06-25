Airport Stands Equipment Market Valued At $3.97 Billion In 2020, Expected To Reach $7.22 Billion By 2030

Rise in the global freight and passenger traffic and modernization of airports drive the growth of the global airport stands equipment market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Airport stands equipment market size was accounted for $3.97 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.The growth of global freight and passenger traffic, along with ongoing airport modernization initiatives, has significantly propelled the expansion of the airport stand equipment market. These developments are driving demand for advanced and efficient ground support systems. However, the extended lifespan of airport stand equipment presents a challenge to market growth, as it reduces the frequency of replacement and upgrades. Looking ahead, the increasing emphasis on generating non-aviation-related revenue streams is expected to create promising new opportunities for market players, encouraging innovation and diversification within the sector.The airport stands equipment market is segmented into stand and application. By stand, the market is classified into engine access, landing gear access, wheel, aircraft entry, cabin interior, and others. On the basis of application, the airport stand equipment market is categorized into aircraft operations and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). Region wise, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).By region, the global airport stands equipment Industry across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to rise in R&D activities, rapid adoption of innovative technologies, and technological developments. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in air traffic across various Asian countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Major market playersAero SpecialitiesFabrication Authorities International, Inc.Dedienne AerospaceHydro System KGHHI CorporationOEM Group Pty Ltd.JETechnologies Solutions Inc. (JSI)Waag AircraftSemmco Ltd.Wildeck, Inc.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

