403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian FM says Europeans took neocolonial position in Iran-Israel conflict
(MENAFN) European nations hold partial responsibility for Israel’s recent military actions against Iran, according to Russia’s foreign minister, who claims that Western countries influenced the international nuclear watchdog to issue a report that triggered the escalation.
Following the release of a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stating that Iran had violated the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Israel launched strikes against Iranian targets. Iran has maintained that its nuclear activities remain peaceful. The United States later joined the offensive, targeting Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure just before announcing a truce between the two regional rivals.
During remarks at the Primakov Forums in Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian foreign minister said European governments had played a role in pressuring the IAEA’s chief, General Rafael Grossi, to deliver a critical judgment against Iran.
“The Europeans have taken a purely neocolonial position... They were actively preparing Grossi so that he would put the most ambiguously negative formulations into his report,” the top diplomat said.
He also noted that the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and subsequently the United States, quickly embraced the IAEA’s conclusions and helped push a resolution through the agency's Board of Governors condemning Iran for supposedly breaching the NPT.
“A few days later, Israel launched its attacks,” Lavrov said.
According to him, European governments must accept some responsibility for the outcome and the attacks that followed.
He further argued that this situation demonstrates how Western powers “exert very serious influence on international organizations, and has even privatized them to an extent,” adding that many such institutions no longer operate “guided by the requirement of impartiality.”
Following the release of a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stating that Iran had violated the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Israel launched strikes against Iranian targets. Iran has maintained that its nuclear activities remain peaceful. The United States later joined the offensive, targeting Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure just before announcing a truce between the two regional rivals.
During remarks at the Primakov Forums in Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian foreign minister said European governments had played a role in pressuring the IAEA’s chief, General Rafael Grossi, to deliver a critical judgment against Iran.
“The Europeans have taken a purely neocolonial position... They were actively preparing Grossi so that he would put the most ambiguously negative formulations into his report,” the top diplomat said.
He also noted that the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and subsequently the United States, quickly embraced the IAEA’s conclusions and helped push a resolution through the agency's Board of Governors condemning Iran for supposedly breaching the NPT.
“A few days later, Israel launched its attacks,” Lavrov said.
According to him, European governments must accept some responsibility for the outcome and the attacks that followed.
He further argued that this situation demonstrates how Western powers “exert very serious influence on international organizations, and has even privatized them to an extent,” adding that many such institutions no longer operate “guided by the requirement of impartiality.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment