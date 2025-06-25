Guadeloupe Reparations Movement And Baku Initiative Group Sign Memorandum Of Mutual Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Guadeloupe International Reparations Movement (MIR) and the Baku Initiative Group (BTQ), Azernews reports.

Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, announced this during the international conference titled“Towards the Decolonization of Guadeloupe! Challenges and Perspectives,” speaking to journalists.

Abbasov emphasized that the collaboration between BTQ and political parties, NGOs, and independence movements operating in Guadeloupe extends beyond political dialogue. It also encompasses close cooperation in areas such as environmental protection, culture, and other fields.

He also noted that today a famous music group promoting Guadeloupe's culture will perform a concert program at the Green Theater.