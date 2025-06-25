Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korea Executes Separation Test of Indigenous Long-Range Missile

2025-06-25 04:28:50
(MENAFN) South Korea has successfully completed a critical safe separation test for its indigenous long-range air-to-surface guided missile, currently in development, a local media outlet reported Wednesday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced the test occurred Monday to confirm the missile detaches cleanly from the aircraft without compromising safety or operational integrity, media detailed.

DAPA plans a series of additional evaluations using a test FA-50 aircraft before advancing to comprehensive integration trials with a KF-21 prototype slated to begin in 2027.

This missile is a cornerstone of a 2018 initiative aimed at equipping the next-generation KF-21 fighter jet with precision strike capabilities.

Highlighting the significance of this achievement, DAPA described the test as a major milestone and expressed confidence that these guided missiles will be exported alongside the KF-21, enhancing South Korea’s arms export portfolio.

