Exclusive: US Military At UAE's Al Dhafra Base Taking Precaution After Iran Attack On Qatar

The US military said they are“taking the appropriate precautions to safeguard (their) airmen based in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi from any threat to life and safety” following Iran's attack on the US military base in Al Udeid in Qatar on Monday night.

This is the statement sent exclusively to Khaleej Times by the United States Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT) following the air strike.

AFCENT, however, did not provide further details.

“Due to operational security, we cannot provide details about the deployment of aircraft, personnel, or capabilities to the US Central Command area of responsibility,” AFCENT noted, underscoring:“We are taking the appropriate precautions to safeguard our Airmen from any threat to life and safety.”

Meanwhile, the UAE condemned in the strongest term the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' targeting of Al Udeid Air Base in the sisterly State of Qatar, considering it a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, and a clear contravention of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The UAE affirmed its categorical rejection of any attack that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.