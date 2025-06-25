Key Takeaways From Mobile World Congress 2025 Focus On AI, Iot Hyperscalers, Private 5G, MEC, Satellites/Non-Terrestrial Networks, Genai On Iot Platforms, SGP.32 Esim Iot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MWC 2025 theme 'Converge. Connect. Create.' highlighted AI, 5G, IoT, and edge computing's role in driving innovation. Held in Barcelona, it hosted 109,000 participants and over 2,900 exhibitors. Key insights cover AI, IoT hyperscalers, private 5G, multi-access edge computing, and more.

The convergence of disruptive technologies - particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI), fifth-generation wireless (5G), Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing - drives growth, innovation, and transformational leadership. The Mobile World Congress (MWC) theme for 2025, 'Converge. Connect. Create.' underscored this focus.

The congress, held at Fira Barcelona from March 3-6, 2025, welcomed 109,000 participants, equal to the pre-pandemic level of 2019, and over 2,900 exhibitors.

In a statement reflecting on the event's success, John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA, organizer of MWC, emphasized the event's impact, stating: 'MWC is where industries meet, and this year's event showed just how fast technology is reshaping the world around us.'

Although AI took center stage, IoT featured prominently in the booths and presentations of global Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), and IoT hardware vendors. IoT also had a significant presence in the event agendas of three summits: the 5G IoT Summit, the eSIM [embedded subscriber identity module] Summit, and the Satellite and NTN [non-terrestrial network] Summit.

In this insight, analysts who attended the event present the top 7 takeaways, with perspectives, around these topics:



Artificial Intelligence

IoT Hyperscalers

Private 5G

Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC)

Satellites/Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs)

GenAI on IoT Platforms SGP.32 eSIM IoT

Key Topics Covered:

The Strategic Imperative



Innovative Business Models

Customer Value Chain Compression

Transformative Megatrends

Internal Challenges

Competitive Intensity

Geopolitical Chaos

Disruptive Technologies Industry Convergence

Strategic Imperatives for IoT and Edge

Growth Opportunity Analysis, IoT and Edge: Key Takeaways



Artificial Intelligence: Revolutionizing the Future of Telecoms

IoT Hyperscalers: Global Connectivity as the New Standard

5G Goes Private: Powering the Next Generation of Critical IoT

Multi-Access Edge Computing: Enabling Video Processing and AI Inferencing

Satellites to the Rescue: Non-Terrestrial Networks NTNs as Backup

GenAl on IoT Platforms: Simplifying Complexity for Seamless Interoperability SGP.32 eSIM IoT Widespread Adoption Expected for 2027 as Certification and Interoperability Issues Remain Pending

The Last Word

Transformational Growth Journey

Powered by the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Pipeline Engine

