Key Takeaways From Mobile World Congress 2025 Focus On AI, Iot Hyperscalers, Private 5G, MEC, Satellites/Non-Terrestrial Networks, Genai On Iot Platforms, SGP.32 Esim Iot
Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile World Congress, 2025, Seven Key Takeaways" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The convergence of disruptive technologies - particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI), fifth-generation wireless (5G), Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing - drives growth, innovation, and transformational leadership. The Mobile World Congress (MWC) theme for 2025, 'Converge. Connect. Create.' underscored this focus.
The congress, held at Fira Barcelona from March 3-6, 2025, welcomed 109,000 participants, equal to the pre-pandemic level of 2019, and over 2,900 exhibitors.
In a statement reflecting on the event's success, John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA, organizer of MWC, emphasized the event's impact, stating: 'MWC is where industries meet, and this year's event showed just how fast technology is reshaping the world around us.'
Although AI took center stage, IoT featured prominently in the booths and presentations of global Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), and IoT hardware vendors. IoT also had a significant presence in the event agendas of three summits: the 5G IoT Summit, the eSIM [embedded subscriber identity module] Summit, and the Satellite and NTN [non-terrestrial network] Summit.
In this insight, analysts who attended the event present the top 7 takeaways, with perspectives, around these topics:
- Artificial Intelligence IoT Hyperscalers Private 5G Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) Satellites/Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs) GenAI on IoT Platforms SGP.32 eSIM IoT
Key Topics Covered:
The Strategic Imperative
- Innovative Business Models Customer Value Chain Compression Transformative Megatrends Internal Challenges Competitive Intensity Geopolitical Chaos Disruptive Technologies Industry Convergence
Strategic Imperatives for IoT and Edge
Growth Opportunity Analysis, IoT and Edge: Key Takeaways
- Artificial Intelligence: Revolutionizing the Future of Telecoms IoT Hyperscalers: Global Connectivity as the New Standard 5G Goes Private: Powering the Next Generation of Critical IoT Multi-Access Edge Computing: Enabling Video Processing and AI Inferencing Satellites to the Rescue: Non-Terrestrial Networks NTNs as Backup GenAl on IoT Platforms: Simplifying Complexity for Seamless Interoperability SGP.32 eSIM IoT Widespread Adoption Expected for 2027 as Certification and Interoperability Issues Remain Pending
The Last Word
Transformational Growth Journey
- Powered by the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Pipeline Engine
Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment