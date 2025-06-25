403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish space technology company sends off fresh satellites to space
(MENAFN) Turkish space technology company Plan-S successfully sent four new satellites into orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket during the Transporter-14 mission.
Founded in 2021, Plan-S specializes in developing advanced satellite and space technologies. The company focuses on Internet of Things (IoT) communications, Earth observation, and remote sensing through its network of satellites operating in low Earth orbit.
Plan-S’s satellite-based IoT system, known as the Connecta IoT Network, offers energy-efficient, affordable, and reliable connectivity, linking millions of devices across industries such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and logistics.
Prior to this launch, Plan-S had deployed 13 satellites, including test units, to build its network. The recent addition of four satellites from the SpaceX mission further expanded their constellation, with all new satellites now in orbit.
These four satellites enhance the network’s data processing capabilities and improve service quality. They boost data collection frequency by 40% compared to earlier satellite generations and enable gigabit-speed data access through a constellation of 12 satellites.
Plan-S engineers designed and produced the IoT antennas and orientation systems onboard these satellites, promoting technological self-reliance and lowering production costs.
Looking ahead, the company aims to establish a large satellite network composed of hundreds of satellites by the year 2030.
Founded in 2021, Plan-S specializes in developing advanced satellite and space technologies. The company focuses on Internet of Things (IoT) communications, Earth observation, and remote sensing through its network of satellites operating in low Earth orbit.
Plan-S’s satellite-based IoT system, known as the Connecta IoT Network, offers energy-efficient, affordable, and reliable connectivity, linking millions of devices across industries such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and logistics.
Prior to this launch, Plan-S had deployed 13 satellites, including test units, to build its network. The recent addition of four satellites from the SpaceX mission further expanded their constellation, with all new satellites now in orbit.
These four satellites enhance the network’s data processing capabilities and improve service quality. They boost data collection frequency by 40% compared to earlier satellite generations and enable gigabit-speed data access through a constellation of 12 satellites.
Plan-S engineers designed and produced the IoT antennas and orientation systems onboard these satellites, promoting technological self-reliance and lowering production costs.
Looking ahead, the company aims to establish a large satellite network composed of hundreds of satellites by the year 2030.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment