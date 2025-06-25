403
Israeli Missile Strike Kills Iran’s IRGC Commander
(MENAFN) A high-ranking officer of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in a targeted missile strike by Israel in Tehran, Iranian officials confirmed Tuesday.
The IRGC’s public relations office verified that Mohammad Taqi Yousefvand, head of the Basij’s Intelligence Protection unit, was martyred on Monday during a series of missile strikes carried out by Israeli forces.
The official statement detailed that several sites across Tehran were hit in the attacks on Monday.
Yousefvand, originally from Lorestan province in western Iran, is scheduled to be buried Wednesday in his hometown of Selseleh County, according to the IRGC commander.
His death occurred just one day after Tehran and Jerusalem agreed to a ceasefire, bringing an end to a brutal 12-day confrontation triggered by an unexpected Israeli offensive on multiple Iranian cities beginning June 13.
The hostilities resulted in over 400 fatalities, including top military leaders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, with the majority of casualties concentrated in Tehran.
In response, Iranian forces launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli urban centers such as Tel Aviv and Haifa.
The ceasefire followed a final intense barrage from both sides early Tuesday.
