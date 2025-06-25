403
Iran clarifies attacks on Qatar were targeted at US military base
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian assured Qatar on Tuesday that a recent missile attack targeting the U.S. military base at Al-Udeid was not directed at Qatar itself, but rather a response to American involvement in Israel’s conflict with Iran.
During a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pezeshkian emphasized that the strike should not be viewed as a hostile move against Qatar, referring to the Gulf nation as a “neighbouring, friendly, and brotherly country,” according to a statement released by his office.
The call followed Monday’s missile assault by Iran on the American military base in Qatar, launched in retaliation for U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities carried out the previous day.
Qatar had publicly condemned the Iranian strike, denouncing it as an infringement on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Pezeshkian’s office explained that the Iranian leader sought to clarify the intent behind the attack, describing it as a direct reaction to the U.S. role in Israeli aggression against Iran. “It should not be interpreted as a confrontation between the Islamic Republic and the friendly nation of Qatar,” he stated, acknowledging Qatar’s “brotherly and supportive positions” during the crisis.
Pezeshkian also noted that Iran had been engaged in dialogue with Washington in hopes of reducing tensions when Israel launched its attacks on June 13. He criticized negotiations under pressure, saying they were attempts to “impose the aggressor’s terms.”
He expressed gratitude for Qatar’s diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, highlighting Doha’s role in mediating the ceasefire that concluded the 12-day war with Israel.
Pezeshkian voiced Iran’s intention to strengthen what he described as “constructive, friendly, and brotherly relations” with Qatar, expressing hope to visit Doha soon to discuss avenues for deeper cooperation.
In response, the Qatari emir firmly condemned the Iranian missile strike, labeling it a “blatant violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty, international law, and the principles of the United Nations Charter, according to a statement from the Emiri Diwan.
The Qatari leader also reaffirmed his country’s diplomatic efforts—both public and behind the scenes—to prevent the region from descending further into conflict, including efforts to halt Israeli attacks on Iranian territory.
