403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EVening with VinFast : An Exclusive VF 8 Experience
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) To celebrate the official arrival of the all-electric VinFast VF 8 in Oman, Bahwan Automobiles and Trading LLC hosted the “Evening with VinFast”, an exclusive event curated for media representatives, influencers and select customers. Held in an elegant setting, the evening offered guests a firsthand look at the VF 8’s striking design, advanced technologies, and eco-conscious engineering. The event provided an immersive platform to showcase VinFast’s bold vision for the future of smart mobility and its unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable driving solutions.
Speaking at the event, Mr. GK. Ganesh COO, Bahwan Automobiles and Trading LLC remarked:
“We are delighted to introduce the VinFast VF 8 to the Sultanate of Oman. This launch marks a significant milestone in our efforts to offer forward-thinking, sustainable, and high-quality mobility solutions to our customers. VinFast’s trailblazing EV innovation and contemporary design align perfectly with our aspirations for the future of automotive excellence in the region.”
Attending this key event, Ms. Do Hoai Linh, Market CEO of VinFast Middle East added: “The VF 8’s debut in Oman represents a pivotal moment in VinFast’s regional growth journey. We believe the Middle East is poised for a transformative shift toward intelligent, zero-emission mobility, and the VF 8 stands as a compelling symbol of that future. Our partnership with Bahwan Automobiles reflects our shared commitment to delivering performance, progress, and sustainability to drivers across the Sultanate.”
In alignment with the Vision Oman 2040 initiative. VinFast enters Oman at a time when interest in electric vehicles is surging, fuelled by consumer demand for cost- effective, eco-friendly alternatives and governmental efforts to lower carbon emissions. The Omani government further incentivizes this shift by offering 0% VAT on fully electric vehicle purchases. With a best-in-class ownership package, the all-electric, premium VF 8 offers exceptional value: an industry-leading 10-year/200,000 km vehicle warranty, 10-year unlimited battery warranty, complimentary home charger, premium service package, and OEM-backed 10-year roadside assistance.
VinFast VF 8: Redefining the Electric SUV Experience
The automotive industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and at the forefront of this transformation is the VinFast VF 8. More than just an electric SUV, the VF 8 delivers a driving experience that blends innovation, sustainability, and sophistication. With cutting-edge technology, outstanding performance, and a commitment to eco-friendly mobility, the VF 8 offers a glimpse into the future of transportation.
Driving Sustainability Forward – Boundless Together
VinFast’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in every aspect of the VF 8. As a zero-emission vehicle, it reduces your environmental impact without sacrificing performance or luxury. From premium eco-friendly materials to sustainable manufacturing processes further underscore VinFast’s dedication to creating a greener world.
Together with the VF 8, drivers and VinFast are paving the way for a more sustainable future, one journey at a time.
Revolutionary Design and Performance
The VinFast VF 8 features a sleek, aerodynamic design crafted by world-renowned Italian design house Pininfarina. With bold lines, dynamic proportions, and a sophisticated presence, the VF 8 sets a new standard for electric SUVs.
Beneath its stylish exterior, the VF 8 is boasts a dual-motor, high-performance electric drivetrain that delivers up to 402 hp and a range of up to 493 km (NEDC) on a single charge, depending on the model variant. The VF 8's all-wheel-drive capability ensures exhilarating torque of up to 620 Nm while maintaining a stable drive. Its innovative battery system supports rapid charging, enabling 10% to 70% charging in just 31 minutes with a DC fast charger.
A Smart SUV for a Smarter World
Step inside the VF 8, and you’re welcomed by cutting-edge technology designed to elevate your driving experience. A stunning 15.6-inch touchscreen display serves as the command centercentre for the vehicle, giving you access to entertainment and vehicle settings at your fingertips.
But it doesn’t stop there. The VF 8 is packed with VinFast’s smart and luxurious features, which include a 360-degree surround-view monitoring system, ventilated seats in both the first and second rows, a wireless phone charger, a power tailgate, and seamless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assist, automatic emergency braking, and 11 airbags, including driver and front passenger knee airbags, ensure ultimate safety and peace of mind on every journey in the VF 8.
Sustainability Without Compromise
The VF 8 reflects VinFast’s commitment to sustainability. As a fully electric SUV, it produces zero tailpipe emissions, helping to reduce the carbon footprint. The materials and processes used in its manufacturing are eco-friendly, further contributing to a greener planet.
By driving the VF 8, you’re not just choosing a car, you’re choosing a cleaner and, more sustainable future.
A Customer-Centric Approach
VinFast believes that the future of driving should be worry-free. That’s why the VF 8 comes with an industry-leading 10-year unlimited mileage warranty on the high-voltage battery for retail customers, coupled with an exceptional 10-year or 200,000 km vehicle warranty. This ensures unparalleled peace of mind throughout VF 8 ownership.
Your Future Awaits
The VinFast VF 8 is for the eco-conscious driver, the tech enthusiast, and anyone who refuses to compromise on style or performance. With its perfect blend of innovation, dynamics, and responsibility, the VF 8 isn’t just changing how we drive — it’s changing what we expect from mobility.
Speaking at the event, Mr. GK. Ganesh COO, Bahwan Automobiles and Trading LLC remarked:
“We are delighted to introduce the VinFast VF 8 to the Sultanate of Oman. This launch marks a significant milestone in our efforts to offer forward-thinking, sustainable, and high-quality mobility solutions to our customers. VinFast’s trailblazing EV innovation and contemporary design align perfectly with our aspirations for the future of automotive excellence in the region.”
Attending this key event, Ms. Do Hoai Linh, Market CEO of VinFast Middle East added: “The VF 8’s debut in Oman represents a pivotal moment in VinFast’s regional growth journey. We believe the Middle East is poised for a transformative shift toward intelligent, zero-emission mobility, and the VF 8 stands as a compelling symbol of that future. Our partnership with Bahwan Automobiles reflects our shared commitment to delivering performance, progress, and sustainability to drivers across the Sultanate.”
In alignment with the Vision Oman 2040 initiative. VinFast enters Oman at a time when interest in electric vehicles is surging, fuelled by consumer demand for cost- effective, eco-friendly alternatives and governmental efforts to lower carbon emissions. The Omani government further incentivizes this shift by offering 0% VAT on fully electric vehicle purchases. With a best-in-class ownership package, the all-electric, premium VF 8 offers exceptional value: an industry-leading 10-year/200,000 km vehicle warranty, 10-year unlimited battery warranty, complimentary home charger, premium service package, and OEM-backed 10-year roadside assistance.
VinFast VF 8: Redefining the Electric SUV Experience
The automotive industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and at the forefront of this transformation is the VinFast VF 8. More than just an electric SUV, the VF 8 delivers a driving experience that blends innovation, sustainability, and sophistication. With cutting-edge technology, outstanding performance, and a commitment to eco-friendly mobility, the VF 8 offers a glimpse into the future of transportation.
Driving Sustainability Forward – Boundless Together
VinFast’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in every aspect of the VF 8. As a zero-emission vehicle, it reduces your environmental impact without sacrificing performance or luxury. From premium eco-friendly materials to sustainable manufacturing processes further underscore VinFast’s dedication to creating a greener world.
Together with the VF 8, drivers and VinFast are paving the way for a more sustainable future, one journey at a time.
Revolutionary Design and Performance
The VinFast VF 8 features a sleek, aerodynamic design crafted by world-renowned Italian design house Pininfarina. With bold lines, dynamic proportions, and a sophisticated presence, the VF 8 sets a new standard for electric SUVs.
Beneath its stylish exterior, the VF 8 is boasts a dual-motor, high-performance electric drivetrain that delivers up to 402 hp and a range of up to 493 km (NEDC) on a single charge, depending on the model variant. The VF 8's all-wheel-drive capability ensures exhilarating torque of up to 620 Nm while maintaining a stable drive. Its innovative battery system supports rapid charging, enabling 10% to 70% charging in just 31 minutes with a DC fast charger.
A Smart SUV for a Smarter World
Step inside the VF 8, and you’re welcomed by cutting-edge technology designed to elevate your driving experience. A stunning 15.6-inch touchscreen display serves as the command centercentre for the vehicle, giving you access to entertainment and vehicle settings at your fingertips.
But it doesn’t stop there. The VF 8 is packed with VinFast’s smart and luxurious features, which include a 360-degree surround-view monitoring system, ventilated seats in both the first and second rows, a wireless phone charger, a power tailgate, and seamless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assist, automatic emergency braking, and 11 airbags, including driver and front passenger knee airbags, ensure ultimate safety and peace of mind on every journey in the VF 8.
Sustainability Without Compromise
The VF 8 reflects VinFast’s commitment to sustainability. As a fully electric SUV, it produces zero tailpipe emissions, helping to reduce the carbon footprint. The materials and processes used in its manufacturing are eco-friendly, further contributing to a greener planet.
By driving the VF 8, you’re not just choosing a car, you’re choosing a cleaner and, more sustainable future.
A Customer-Centric Approach
VinFast believes that the future of driving should be worry-free. That’s why the VF 8 comes with an industry-leading 10-year unlimited mileage warranty on the high-voltage battery for retail customers, coupled with an exceptional 10-year or 200,000 km vehicle warranty. This ensures unparalleled peace of mind throughout VF 8 ownership.
Your Future Awaits
The VinFast VF 8 is for the eco-conscious driver, the tech enthusiast, and anyone who refuses to compromise on style or performance. With its perfect blend of innovation, dynamics, and responsibility, the VF 8 isn’t just changing how we drive — it’s changing what we expect from mobility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment