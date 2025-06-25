Techarena 2026 Announces Theme: 'New Era, Next Mindset'

Techarena 2026 - Arena Stage with Richard Branson and Logo

Techarena, the Nordic-born platform for innovation & entrepreneurship, set 11–12 Feb 2026 in Stockholm. Theme:“New Era, Next Mindset.” Pre-registration open.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Techarena 2026 , Scandinavia's biggest gathering for innovation, business, and entrepreneurship, is set to take place on February 11 and 12, 2026, in Stockholm. With more than 10,000 attendees expected, this year's theme, New Era, Next Mindset, reflects a global shift already in motion. It is a moment to think big and be bold.Driving meaningful progress requires the whole ecosystem to be engaged: entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, and policymakers. Techarena's mission is to be a facilitator and a platform where people come together to collaborate, build genuine connections, and drive business that advances society.The world has already entered a new era. Europe is at a defining moment. Techarena 2026 returns with a simple message: "New Era, Next Mindset," a call to all stakeholders to unite around a common opportunity: to not only navigate this new cycle of disruption but to lead it and shape what comes next.“Last year was about celebrating the journey. Now it's time to be courageous and lead collectively. In 2026, our focus is to explore the New era, and the next mindset that will drive our future,” says founder and CEO Omid Ekhlasi.What to Expect:- Curated networking opportunities- Megatrends and innovation- 4 stages, 300+ speakers, 150+ side events.- Active capitalPre-Registration:Pre-registration is now open. Join the list at to secure the lowest-price ticket as soon as sales open. Only those who pre-register will receive early access.About Techarena:Techarena is a Nordic-born platform for innovation and entrepreneurship that gathers thousands of founders, investors, business leaders, and policymakers each year. Founded in 2014, it drives cross-border collaboration and sustainable growth through high-impact events, accelerator programs, and channels. Past speakers include Steve Wozniak, Al Gore, Richard Branson, Sanna Marin, Steven Bartlett, and more. Learn more at .

Maral Kalajian

Techarenan Group AB

+46 76 231 98 09

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.