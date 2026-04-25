Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Heatwave Peaks At 43°C, Rain Relief Likely After April 26

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi reels under an intense heatwave as temperatures soar past 43°C, with scorching 'loo' winds and poor air quality worsening conditions. Relief may arrive soon as rain and thunderstorms are forecast next week

The national capital, Delhi, is witnessing its first severe heatwave of the season, with temperatures crossing 43°C in several areas. The Ridge station recorded 43.1°C, while Safdarjung touched 41.9°C, both significantly above normal. Nights are offering little comfort, with minimum temperatures hovering around 24.5°C. The blazing sun, cloudless skies, and prolonged dry spell have combined to create furnace-like conditions across the city.

The heat is being intensified by hot, dry winds blowing from the Thar Desert and parts of Balochistan. These 'loo' winds, along with low humidity, are making daytime conditions extremely harsh. Adding to the discomfort is deteriorating air quality, with AQI levels touching 'poor' to 'very poor' categories. Health risks have increased, prompting authorities to advise people-especially children, the elderly, and outdoor workers-to limit exposure during peak hours.

There is some relief in sight as weather systems begin to shift. A developing cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan, along with an approaching western disturbance, is expected to bring gusty winds, thunderstorms, and light rain to Delhi-NCR after April 26. These changes could lower temperatures, ease heatwave conditions, and improve air quality in the coming days.