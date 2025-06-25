MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KH Group PlcPress Release 25 June 2025 at 8:30 am EEST

KH Group: Indoor Group's change negotiations concluded –

profitability improvement measures continue

On 12 May 2025, KH Group announced the start of change negotiations in order to improve profitability in Indoor Group. The change negotiations began on 19 May 2025 and the scope of the negotiations covered 83 employees. At the start of the negotiations, the company estimated that the planned changes would lead to the termination of up to 30 positions.

The outcome of the change negotiations in Indoor Group is that up to 21 employment relationships will be terminated and temporary layoffs will be implemented by the end of May 2026.

The change negotiations sought measures to improve profitability by approximately EUR 2 million by renewing management model and reorganizing functions. The measures are part of an extensive operating model reform, estimated to improve Indoor Group's annual operating profit by at least EUR 10 million by the end of 2026.

