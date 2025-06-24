Dubai Court Orders Hospital Equipment Auction To Settle Dh3.07 Million In Unpaid Wages
The Dubai Court of First Instance has ordered the auction of medical equipment from a private hospital located in City Walk to recover unpaid dues owed to doctors, nurses, and other staff.
The auction, scheduled for Tuesday, July 8, will be conducted by Emirates Auction at its Ras Al Khor premises at 5pm, according to a public notice published in a local newspaper on Tuesday.
Buyers can also bid online through the auction company's website. The case was filed by several hospital staff, with the court awarding approximately Dh3.07 million in unpaid salaries.
To recover the amount, the court ordered the seizure and sale of hospital assets. The move follows an earlier seizure order issued after the hospital failed to settle long-pending dues.
A site inspection by a court-appointed executor in March 2024 catalogued all medical equipment and furniture now slated for sale. The full inventory-including X-ray machines, automated analysers, bronchoscopy tools, patient beds, infusion pumps, and blood pressure monitors-has been officially valued at Dh16.65 million, according to the court notice.
Khaleej Times had reported in November that the court had ordered the seizure of hospital assets following months of unpaid salaries.
According to Dubai Courts, anyone wishing to object to the auction must submit supporting documents at least three days before the scheduled date.
