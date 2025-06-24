First-Ever Timed 5K Propels PACU Foundation's Flying Colors Charity Fun Run To New Fundraising High

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Of those 162 participants, 68 runners competed in the 5K, with Alexandra Williams , 19, of Oak Ridge finishing first in 22:03.74. Twin City Track Club provided timing services.

This year's event raised $7,789 more than in 2024, a 71 percent increase. This marks the largest fundraising total in the event's history and a clear signal of growing community support.

"This event is all about connection," said Megan Brooks, PACU Foundation's fundraising chair and event organizer. "Neighbors, families and coworkers came together for a morning of fitness and fun with the shared purpose of helping those who need it most. That kind of community spirit is what makes this day so special."

The Flying Colors Charity Run combines vibrant color stations with community purpose, creating a family-friendly event with a powerful cause. Funds raised help build the capacity of regional charities that provide emergency financial assistance, financial education and other vital services to area families.

"Megan and her team brought this idea to life and made it shine," said Jean Golden–Rumer, President of the PACU Foundation. "Their creativity, dedication and heartfelt passion for service embody everything the Foundation stands for, and truly ensure that every dollar raised has a meaningful impact."

The PACU Foundation is volunteer-driven and supported by Piedmont Advantage Credit Union 's employees. Founded in 2020, it has no paid staff and has raised and gifted more than $100,000 to area charities.

As of May 31, 2025, 85 percent of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's employees have donated to the PACU Foundation this year.

The PACU Foundation also extends heartfelt thanks for its generous event sponsors , whose support helped make this year's event the most successful. Their contributions continue to expand the reach and impact of the Foundation's efforts across the region.

About the PACU Foundation

A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the PACU Foundation advances charitable giving to support access to financial literacy, education and training and disaster and emergency assistance for residents overcoming financial hardship throughout the Piedmont Triad and Charlotte communities.

