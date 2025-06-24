Top Custom Cycling Jerseys Brands In 2025 In The U.S.

When you're going for standard gym gear, there's nothing wrong with going to DICK's Sporting Goods or similar for an off-the-rack shorts and tee combo. You're getting a standard polyester construction that will wick sweat adequately, no frills or extra features.

But for cycling, especially if you're going beyond your basic Sunday ride around the park, investing in a custom jersey is more than worth it. Custom means a better fit, improved aerodynamics for performance, increased comfort for longer rides, effective sweat wicking, and unique branding that identifies your individual style and/or your local club.

Big Brands, Limited Options

Most of you will know the major sporting brands , like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Champion, Reebok, or New Balance. They're popular, trusted, global big-budget brands that cater to the masses.

Stock is generally basic and off-the-rack, and it's not always cheap, either. Jerseys specifically for cycling are also few and far between, and the branding is generic and uniform.

The quality can go from basic to impressive high-end kit, this isn't an editorial designed to lambast the major brands. But while they're mostly absolutely fine for your casual rider, they don't work when you're looking for elevated performance and comfort.

Why Custom Matters

Unlike your average mass-produced gear, custom jerseys will serve you well on long-distance rides that ask just that little bit more. When you're pushing your body to its limits, the last thing you want is an uncomfortable polyester shirt that itches in all the wrong places, doesn't keep you cool (or warm, depending on the weather conditions!), and isn't quite the right size for your body type.

Here, we'll take you through seven cycling brands that tailor specifically to those of us who live on two wheels:

Castelli

Italians are known for their style, and Castelli lives up to its country's reputation. Its sleek kits are a regular feature of the WorldTour peloton, and the go-to for many professional riders.

The company focuses on technical innovation, a core demand from Castelli's customer base. It uses aerodynamic fabrics, quick-drying materials, and an ergonomic fit that keeps riders comfortable. Castelli's heritage goes back over a century, and its experience shows in the refined details, like laser-cut sleeve grippers and strategically placed mesh panels.

For teams and clubs looking to personalize their gear, Castelli also offers a 3D design tool that makes it easy to visualize and customize kits online, combining performance tech with a professional look.

Primal Wear

This one is U.S.-based, giving riders eye-catching designs in a budget-friendly package. The company is super popular with local clubs and events like charity rides, partly due to Primal Wear's accessible prices and relatively low minimum order requirements.

The designs are a little bit 'out there', which means it can be a love/hate situation in the cycling community. But the truth is this: you're getting a great product at an affordable price point. Beyond just clubs, Primal has also built a strong presence in organized ride circuits and regional races, often collaborating with event organizers to deliver themed kits that riders actually want to wear. It's a fun-first brand, but with serious technical underpinnings.

Pearl Izumi

A trusted brand with cyclists for many years, Pearl Izumi is still somewhat underrated. Because it's been around for a while, it doesn't quite have the social media clout of some other more recent entrants.

But that doesn't mean you're not getting a quality product with Pearl Izumi. The company also puts a strong focus on circular production models ; in other words, gear made from recycled materials, prioritising sustainable practices. It has deep roots in both road and trail cycling, offering kit options for riders who mix it up across terrains. Pearl Izumi's gear tends to emphasize function over flair-but for many riders, that's exactly the appeal.

Owayo

The company has a strong U.S. following, particularly with cyclists and clubs in states like California, Colorado, and Texas, regions known for active cycling communities.

Owayo's philosophy is the total opposite of off-the-rack companies, with each piece being unique to its corresponding order. Moreover, their business model is zero waste, meaning kits are made only after the order is placed.

Their full-featured 3D Kit Designer allows riders to design their own kits entirely from scratch using an interactive browser-based tool - something that's proved especially popular with American amateur racing teams and school-based cycling programs .

Rapha

Like Pearl Izumi, Rapha is a brand that puts eco-conscious production at the top of its priorities. And the company even goes beyond that, offering

lifetime repair services (similar to a brand like Patagonia , for example), true to their word, product guarantees, and recycled fabrics in a lot of their products.

The company is known for being fashion-forward, and it has a strong social media presence, too. It's no surprise that Rapha is one of the top brands among younger cyclists. In addition, Rapha's curated“clubhouses” in major cities, including several across the U.S., double as cultural hubs for group rides and community events.

Ornot

Based in San Francisco, Ornot is all about low-waste production values and offering locally-manufactured cycling jerseys. Product batches are small, designs are stylish yet understated, and you have some customization options when ordering for your club or event.

Plus, the company offers a repair and recycling program, adhering to its core message of sustainability. Ornot is a big hit primarily with urban riders and commuters, but is starting to expand its market share with competitive cyclists also. Their gear is known for comfort, simplicity, and a“less logo, more riding” philosophy that resonates with minimalist-minded riders. Made-in-USA production also appeals to those who prioritize traceability and ethical sourcing.

Velocio

The company started as a bit of a protest to the state of women's cycling apparel, which the founders felt was less than subpar. Since then, Velocio has expanded its product line to cater to all riders.

The company is B Corp Certified and is known for its climate-positive stance. The core collection is high-end, with a focus on precision fit and technical fabrics for competitive cycling. Velocio also makes a point to speak out on broader social issues, using its platform to advocate for inclusivity and climate awareness. For cyclists looking for performance gear with a purpose, it's a brand that aligns values with velocity.

Choosing the 'Right' Brand

Ultimately, it's all down to personal choice. You can't go wrong with any of the seven options, as you'll be getting a professional-grade product used at the highest levels of competition.

For riders who prioritize custom design-whether it's representing a local club, a charity ride, or a collegiate team-brands like owayo and Primal Wear offer flexible solutions with strong followings in the U.S. Meanwhile, Rapha, Ornot, and Velocio place a lot of focus on sustainability. Castelli and Pearl Izumi round out the list with a mix of heritage and high-performance engineering.

The thing to keep in mind: custom cycling jerseys are more than just performance, not just aesthetics. It's about finding a product that works for you as an individual, but marks you as part of a club collective. Designed by you, performance for you.