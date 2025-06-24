Washington Trust Named Rhode Island's Best-In-State Bank By Forbes For Seventh Year

"We are deeply honored to be named Rhode Island's Best-In-State Bank again this year," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO. "This recognition reflects the Bank's two and a quarter centuries of unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional banking experiences, fostering trust, and supporting the financial wellbeing of our customers and communities. By combining innovative technology for convenience and accessibility, with the personalized service of our dedicated team, we strive to meet the evolving needs of those we serve. We thank our employees for their hard work, and our customers for their continued loyalty that has endured for 225 years."

Forbes' 2025 ranking methodology included surveys of more than 26,000 U.S. consumers, assessing banks on criteria such as customer service, trustworthiness, accessibility, and transparency. Washington Trust's consistent dedication to personalized service, innovative digital solutions, and community engagement has solidified its position as a leader in Rhode Island's banking sector.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST ®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. , a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at or the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus .

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company