Qatar Chamber Takes Part In 4Th Arab-British Economic Summit

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) participated in the 4th Arab British Economic Summit, recently held in London, the United Kingdom.

The Chamber's delegation was headed by QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohamed Al Thani, and included Board Members Rashid bin Nasser Al Kaabi and Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani, along with a number of Qatari businessmen.

The summit, organised by the Arab British Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Union of Arab Chambers, aimed to enhance cooperation between the United Kingdom and the Arab world.

It addressed the strategic partnership between the UK and Arab countries, particularly in the fields of sustainable tourism, e-commerce, franchising, banking, and the financial sector.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, who is also the First Vice President of the Arab British Chamber of Commerce, emphasised the depth of relations between the Arab world and the UK, describing them as historic and robust, encompassing all aspects and sectors, especially in the fields of economy and mutual investment.

In his remarks on the sidelines of the summit, Sheikh Khalifa also praised the distinguished relations between Qatar and the UK, noting that Qatari investments in Britain play a significant role in the British economy.

He further indicated that the UK is an important trading partner for Qatar, with the volume of trade exchange reaching QR7.5bn in 2024, of which QR6.1bn were Qatari exports to Britain.