Fabheads Secures USD 10 Mn Series A Funding For Composite Manufacturing Automation

MENAFN - KNN India)Chennai-based composite manufacturing technology start-up Fabheads has completed a USD 10 million Series A funding round led by Accel, with participation from Trifecta Capital.

The investment brings the company's total funding to USD 13 million, following previous seed and pre-seed rounds totalling USD 3 million raised in 2021.

The start-up plans to deploy the new capital to scale manufacturing capacity, expand its leadership team, and strengthen its client-facing engineering and research and development divisions.

As part of its growth strategy, Fabheads intends to establish a new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru targeting the aerospace sector to address increasing international demand. The facility is expected to become operational within six months.

Founded in 2015 by former ISRO engineers Dhinesh Kanagaraj and Abhijeet Rathore, Fabheads specialises in automating composite fiber manufacturing processes through robotic precision in fiber placement and layering.

The company's proprietary automated manufacturing system enables manufacturers to reduce costs by up to 50 percent while lowering rejection rates by up to 20 percent compared to traditional manual methods.

The technology also reduces material wastage by 20 percent and accelerates production cycles by up to 30 percent.

Dhinesh Kanagaraj, Co-founder and CEO, Fabheads, stated that the funding represents a significant step toward making composites more accessible across aerospace, mobility, clean energy, and other sectors.

He emphasised the company's unique position as the only Indian firm with this specialised technology, positioning it to lead innovation in composite manufacturing both domestically and internationally.

Prayank Swaroop, Partner, Accel, highlighted the growing importance of composites across aerospace, defence, mobility, and renewable energy sectors.

He noted that Fabheads addresses core manufacturing bottlenecks that have historically limited widespread adoption of composite materials.

The funding comes as India's composites materials market shows strong growth potential. Valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.8 percent.

The Indian government is actively supporting domestic manufacturing of advanced materials through initiatives including plans to begin carbon fibre production by 2025-26 and targeting USD 10 billion in technical textiles exports by 2030 under programs such as the National Technical Textiles Mission and Production Linked Incentive schemes.

(KNN Bureau)