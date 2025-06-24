Cat Paradise Hotel Launches Cat Sitting Service Amid Rescue Milestone
This development is part of Cat Paradise's ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive feline care. The centre has also recently reached a milestone, with over 150 rescued cats adopted through its cageless adoption centre. The adoption model allows cats and potential adopters to interact in a homely, cage-free environment, helping reduce mismatches and returned adoptions.
Many of the cats available for adoption are surrenders, already socialised and litter trained, while others are stray rescues that have undergone medical screening and socialisation before entering the centre. The centre's adoption process is thorough: visitors are guided through responsible pet ownership, screened for home readiness (such as meshing windows), and required to sign adoption contracts. This structured approach ensures each cat enters a stable, caring environment. Adoption donations go towards covering medical and upkeep costs, allowing the team to continue their rescue efforts. The process of integrating rescued cats into the café takes weeks to months, often requiring staff to rehabilitate cats from neglect or abuse before they are ready for adoption.
In addition to adoption services, Cat Paradise offers cat boarding services in Singapore . Some adopted cats return to board at the facility, reflecting continued relationships between adopters and the centre. To support future rescue efforts, the company has partnered with online pet retailer ExpressPetSupplies, which donates a portion of proceeds to assist in funding care for more cats. Despite the challenges of rescue work, the team remains dedicated to giving each cat the time and space it needs to heal, socialise, and eventually find a loving, permanent home.See also ONESIAM Global Grand Giveaway Season 2 Heats Up the Summer with Double Rewards for Bangkok-Bound Visitors
The new cat sitting service complements existing offerings by supporting cat owners who prefer their pets remain at home during their absence. It aligns with the centre's approach to providing consistent, long-term support for feline welfare.
Cat Paradise is a cageless adoption centre and boarding facility in Singapore dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of cats. The centre offers a home-like setting where visitors can interact with adoptable cats. In addition to adoption and boarding services, Cat Paradise has expanded to include professional cat sitting.
To learn more about Cat Paradise Hotel's boarding or newly launched cat sitting service, please visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment